Pasig Boulevard C5 Flyovers Set to Reopen After Rehabilitation Works

DPWH announces reopening times for Pasig Boulevard C5 flyovers after rehabilitation works. Secretary Giovanni Lopez confirms northbound lanes open November 2 and southbound on November 3.

The Department of Public Works and Highways has confirmed that the northbound lanes of the Pasig Boulevard -C5 and C5 Boni Serrano flyovers are scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2. This reopening follows a series of critical rehabilitation works designed to enhance the structural integrity and safety of these major thoroughfares. Officials from the public works department issued these updates to ensure motorists are aware of the restored access points.

Southbound Lanes Reopen Early November 3

During an ambush interview, Public Works Secretary Giovanni Lopez provided further details regarding the schedule. He stated that the southbound lanes are expected to reopen at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3. This staggered reopening allows for final safety checks before full traffic resumes. Secretary Lopez emphasized that the northbound lanes would be available starting late in the evening on the second of November. The Boni Serrano section is also slated to reopen during this same timeframe as indicated by department statements.

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DPWH Rehabilitation Work Timeline And Context

The Department of Public Works and Highways initiated the rehabilitation and retrofitting works on October 30. The timing of these repairs was strategic, taking advantage of the Undas long weekend to minimize disruptions to motorists. Government officials aimed to conduct these essential maintenance activities when traffic volume was historically lower. This approach helps reduce the economic impact on daily commuters and freight operators.

Secretary Lopez Addresses Motorist Apologies

Secretary Giovanni Lopez apologized to motorists affected by the road works in his official statement. He stressed that the repairs were necessary to ensure the safety of all road users. The expedited work schedule was designed to accommodate motorists returning from the provinces after the long weekend. This timing ensures that travelers can resume their commutes with minimal delay following the holiday break.

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Minimizing Christmas Holiday Traffic Disruptions

Department official Dizon highlighted that the government is working to minimize traffic disruptions ahead of the Christmas holiday rush. The current rehabilitation efforts are part of a broader strategy to maintain smooth traffic flow during peak travel seasons. By completing these projects before the December surge, authorities hope to prevent bottlenecks. The goal is to provide a reliable infrastructure network for the festive travel period.

EDSA Rehabilitation Inspection And Future Plans

The two officials inspected the ongoing second phase of the EDSA rehabilitation on Monday. This inspection was part of the government's efforts to accelerate infrastructure projects across the metro area. The focus remains on improving safety and efficiency in key transportation corridors. These upgrades are critical for supporting the growing logistical demands of the region. The department continues to monitor progress to ensure all deadlines are met for public safety.