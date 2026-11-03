Pasay Police Arrest Two Fugitives in November 1 Oplan Galugad Operations

Pasay City Police Station personnel led by Police Col Robert Baesa arrested two top most wanted suspects on November 1, 2026, under Oplan Galugad in Barangays 70 and 88.

Pasay City Police Station personnel successfully apprehended two high-profile fugitives during a targeted sweep on November 1, 2026. The operations, collectively known as Oplan Galugad, resulted in the custody of suspects alias Jude and alias Burnok in separate locations across Pasay City. These arrests demonstrate the ongoing commitment of the local law enforcement agency to clear the city of dangerous individuals and enforce judicial warrants issued by local courts.

Arrest of Top Most Wanted Suspect Jude

Operatives from the Pasay City Police Station arrested alias Jude, a 48-year-old Filipino single construction worker, at the intersection of F.B. Harrison and Valhalla streets in Barangay 70. The suspect, who is a resident of Barangay 181, Pasay City, was identified as a top most wanted person on the police list. The arrest was executed by a team led by PSMS Czairon Paul M. Joson, officer-in-charge of the Warrant and Subpoena Section, along with eight other personnel under the command of Police Col Robert Baesa, officer-in-charge of the Pasay City Police Station.

Also read Ate Gay Dies November 1 2026 After Stroke and ICU Battle

Jude faces a warrant of arrest for violation of Section 5(a) of Republic Act 9262, also known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004. The legal case is designated as Criminal Case No. R-PSY-24-00406-CR. The warrant was originally issued on October 19, 2026, by Judge Jehan Batua Sampao-Hassiman, presiding judge of the Family Court, Branch 11, Pasay City, specifically for the service of sentence.

In strict adherence to Supreme Court Resolution A.M. No. 21-06-08-SC regarding the Rules on the Use of Body-Worn Cameras, the arresting officers utilized an alternative recording device. This measure was taken because body-worn cameras were unavailable at the time of the operation. Jude is currently detained at the Pasay City Police Station custodial facility, and the warrant will be returned to the issuing court for proper disposition.

Advertisement

Manhunt for Drug Suspect Burnok Yields Results

In a concurrent operation, police personnel arrested alias Burnok, a 33-year-old single unemployed Filipino and resident of Barangay 88, Pasay City. The suspect was captured during a manhunt operation at approximately 9 p.m. on November 1, 2026, at the corner of Commandante Garcia and Park Avenue streets in Barangay 88. Burnok is ranked ninth on the list of most wanted persons in the area.

The apprehension was conducted by the same team led by PSMS Czairon Paul M. Joson and Police Col Robert Baesa. Burnok was arrested under Oplan Galugad based on a warrant for violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The specific legal matter is listed under Criminal Case No. R-PSY-21-02449-CR. The warrant was issued on October 15, 2026, by Judge Gidget Rose Vertido Duque, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 119, Pasay City.

The bail for the drug-related offense was set at P200,000. Upon arrest, the suspect was informed of the reason for his detention and apprised of his constitutional rights in a language he understood. However, Burnok opted to remain silent during the processing. He is now held at the Pasay City Police Station custodial facility pending further legal proceedings.

Procedural Compliance and Judicial Oversight

Both arrests highlight the strict procedural standards maintained by the Pasay City Police Station during warrant executions. The use of alternative recording devices for Jude underscores the agency's dedication to complying with Supreme Court mandates even when standard equipment is not available. This attention to detail ensures that all evidence collected during operations remains admissible and legally sound in court proceedings.

Advertisement

The warrants for both Jude and Burnok will be returned to their respective issuing courts for proper disposition. This step is a standard legal requirement to close the loop on the execution of the arrest orders. The return of the warrants allows the courts to update their records and proceed with the next stages of judicial review for both suspects.

Ongoing Impact on Public Safety in Pasay City

The successful completion of these operations contributes significantly to the safety and security of Pasay City residents. By removing individuals wanted for violence against women and drug offenses from the streets, the Pasay City Police Station reduces the risk of further crimes in Barangays 70 and 88. These results reflect the effectiveness of targeted manhunt operations led by Police Col Robert Baesa and his team.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the local police station. The continued execution of Oplan Galugad serves as a strong deterrent against criminal behavior. The Pasay City Police Station remains committed to maintaining law and order through rigorous enforcement of existing laws and judicial warrants across the city.