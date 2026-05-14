Pasakalye: A Different Lane for VMX

VMX has built much of its recall on daring titles, but Pasakalye enters the platform from a different lane. The film leans on action, conflict, and intensity rather than the eroticism many viewers may expect.

VMX has built much of its recall on daring titles, but Pasakalye enters the platform from a different lane. The film leans on action, conflict, and intensity rather than the eroticism many viewers may expect.

For its cast, that shift is part of what makes the project stand out. Directed by Roman Perez Jr., Pasakalye stars Marco Gumabao, Andrew Muhlach, Denise Esteban, Angelica Hart, and Jeric Raval. The film follows childhood friends whose bond is tested when they find themselves caught on different sides of a dangerous world.

For Marco, who returns to VMX after several years, the project stood out because it was not built around the kind of sensual material often attached to the platform.

‘It’s very different because this is really my first time doing a full action film. So, this is a full action-packed movie,’ Marco said during the film’s media conference on May 6. He was also quick to clarify the film’s direction.

‘Yes, we’re on VMX. But don’t worry, we don’t have any sexy scenes here. Sadly, there are no sexy scenes here,’ he said in jest.

‘That’s another thing to be proud of — that we don’t need to do a sexy scene for people to watch the film. The story itself can already capture people’s interest without any showing of skin,’ he said.

‘It’s not all about sexy content. We can also deliver action-packed and good-quality films,’ Marco said.

‘For me, it’s a very, very good move for VMX to add more variety for our viewers. ’ That shift was also noticed by Denise, who said the film may help viewers see the platform in a different light.

‘Maybe this is also a way to say that VMX is somehow rebranding, to show that when people say VMX, it’s not only about what they usually think of as sex scenes,’ she said. Andrew also treated Pasakalye as a chance to show a different side of himself onscreen. He said he studied the script and wanted his character’s look to feel distinct.

Andrew Muhlach uses Pasakalye to show a different side of himself, balancing comic energy with the film’s heavier action beats ‘I studied the script. I even suggested to Direk Roman that my look should really be different,’ Andrew said.

‘I’m also a bit of a comic character here, but I really wanted viewers to see something different when they watch Pasakalye. ’ That effort carried over to the action scenes, where Andrew and Marco had to learn the rhythm of a sport they were not fully used to onscreen. Andrew said they had to practice for the bike sequences after learning that the BMX bikes used in the film had no brakes.

‘We found out that BMX bikes don’t have brakes. We used to ride bikes before, but those were road bikes, and they had brakes. With BMX, your brake is your foot,’ he said.

‘It’s also my first time doing this kind of action movie,’ she said. ‘I really liked the story because it was different from the projects I’ve done before, especially since it involved bikes.





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VMX Pasakalye Action Film Comic Character Bike Sequences BMX Bikes Action-Packed Movie Different Side Of Himself Different Light Rebranding Sexy Scenes

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