Partnership to Boost Agriculture and Youth Engagement in Ifugao

Pioneer Foundation Inc. partners with Ifugao State University and Baang Farmers and Irrigators Association to introduce advanced machinery and scholarships, aiming to enhance productivity and attract youth to agriculture while preserving the rice terraces.

In a significant step toward sustainable agricultural development, Pioneer Foundation Inc. has formalized a partnership with Ifugao State University (IFSU) and the Baang Farmers and Irrigators Association to boost productivity among farmers and encourage stronger youth engagement in agriculture.

The memorandum of agreement was signed at Pioneer House in Makati, with key officials present including IFSU President Eva Marie Dugyon, Campus Executive Directors Nathaniel Dimog and Generose Ognayon, Pioneer Foundation President Atty. Betty Medialdea, Baang Farmers President Mike Dagiw-a, Barangay Baang Captain Evangeline Pelagio, and Pioneer Shared Financials Head Tina De Guzman. This collaboration aims to address pressing challenges in the agricultural sector, particularly the declining participation of young people and the need for modern farming methods.

Before the signing, a team of Pioneer officers traveled to Barangay Baang in Hungduan, Ifugao to understand the farmers' daily realities. Their observations led to a project that introduces advanced machinery to reduce manual labor and improve key farming processes. Recognizing the critical need for youth involvement, Pioneer is also providing scholarship support to agriculture students from IFSU. One recipient, Azalea Ballatong, expressed her gratitude: 'Receiving this scholarship is more than financial assistance.

It is hope and an answered prayer. It lifts a heavy burden from my family's shoulders, and it reminded me that there are organizations who believe in students who dream beyond their circumstances.

' Scholars are expected to assist in equipment management and document farming processes, bridging traditional knowledge with structured approaches. IFSU President Dugyon emphasized that the collaboration aligns with the university's long-term goals of empowering farming communities. She stated, 'We are delighted that Pioneer extended their assistance through scholarship to our students and we are blessed that IFSU is a part of their noble program.

' Beyond immediate benefits, the project aims to safeguard the long-term preservation of the Ifugao rice terraces, which face threats from climate change. Atty. Medialdea highlighted the urgency: 'As climate pressure continues to threaten these landscapes, the need for sustainable action becomes more urgent. In response, Pioneer Foundation has been working closely with its partners to develop community-led initiatives.

' Through this partnership, the organizations reaffirm their commitment to creating lasting, measurable impact by empowering communities, advancing sustainable agriculture, and preserving the cultural and environmental legacy of the Ifugao terraces for future generations





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Pioneer Foundation Ifugao State University Agriculture Scholarship Rice Terraces

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