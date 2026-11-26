Partners for Affordable Housing announces $13 million raised during National Housing Week, featuring a $2 million Peters Family Foundation gift for a 50-unit Calgary rental project.

Partners for Affordable Housing has announced the successful raising of nearly $13 million to accelerate community-led housing projects across Canada. This significant financial milestone was reached during National Housing Week, which ran from November 22 to November 28, a period dedicated to converting public awareness into tangible action for housing stability. The organization highlighted a major contribution from the Peters Family Foundation, an Alberta-based entity, to support a new affordable rental development in Calgary.

Peters Family Foundation $2 Million Gift Details

The Peters Family Foundation contributed a $2 million gift specifically directed toward a capital project in Calgary. This donation serves as the designated beneficiary of the Last Mile Fund managed by Partners for Affordable Housing. The funds are earmarked for a project titled A New Home for Families, which involves the construction of a 50-unit, five-storey affordable rental development. The site for this new construction is located at 6623 Bowness Road NW in Calgary.

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Trellis Society Development and Operational Roles

The Trellis Foundation for Community Impact is the designated beneficiary receiving the capital for the Calgary project. The building is currently being developed by the Trellis Society, referred to as Trellis, which is a Calgary-based registered charity. The Trellis Foundation and the Trellis Society are working in collaboration to bring the housing initiative to life. Construction activities are already underway at the site, with the project completion anticipated in Spring 2027.

Affordable Rental Units and Support Services

The development will provide homes for families experiencing or at risk of homelessness, including single-parent and multigenerational households. All units in the building are classified as affordable, with rents set at approximately 77% of the median market rent. The unit mix includes studios as well as two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts. Approximately 20% of the units are designed to be barrier-free to ensure accessibility for residents with mobility needs.

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Community Support and Government Investment Context

Residents will have access to existing community-based supports provided by Trellis, which include housing assistance, community hubs, school programs, cultural connections, clinical services, and youth and family supports. Nathan Neudorf, the Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services, emphasized that helping Albertans find affordable housing requires coordinated effort between government, community housing providers, and donors. He expressed pleasure in the support for Partners for Affordable Housing, noting its role in connecting donors with vetted community-led projects.

National Housing Crisis and Future Steps

The Office of the Federal Housing Advocate released an analysis during this period stating that Canada is missing 4.4 million homes affordable to people in housing need. The organization has also facilitated nearly $1 million in first Tenant Stability Fund grants to ten nonprofits across Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Nunavut, announced on November 9. Additionally, the Government of Alberta has contributed $1.5 million over a three-year period to implement an Alberta-first model for housing support. Jolene Livingston, the Founder and CEO of Partners for Affordable Housing, described the current moment as an invitation for donors and businesses to partner in ending homelessness. The organization operates through its affiliated charity, the Harvest Impact Foundation, which aligns capital with nonprofit providers to strengthen the broader housing system.