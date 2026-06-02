Partial Ceasefire Announced Between Hezbollah and Israel Amid Broader US-Iran Conflict

Lebanon announces a limited ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Israel, mediated by the US, aiming to reduce hostilities in southern Lebanon and Beirut suburbs. The agreement, which does not end the wider conflict, faces immediate challenges as fighting continues and key issues like Israeli withdrawal remain unresolved, while Iran links the ceasefire to the broader US-Iran war.

A partial ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel was announced on Monday, representing a limited de-escalation in a conflict that has caused thousands of deaths and is intertwined with the broader US- Israel i war with Iran .

According to Lebanon's embassy in Washington, the agreement does not end the conflict entirely but includes provisions for Israel to refrain from strikes on Beirut and its Hezbollah-controlled suburbs, while the Iran-aligned group would halt its attacks on Israel. Despite the announcement, hostilities in southern Lebanon, which Israel invaded in March, continued on Monday evening. Early Tuesday, the Israeli military reported intercepting two projectiles launched from Lebanon into northern Israel, with no injuries.

US President Donald Trump, who announced the agreement, stated that Hezbollah, through intermediaries, pledged not to attack Israel. This marks the first time a US president has engaged with Hezbollah, even indirectly; the US designates the group as a terrorist organization. Following Trump's announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue military operations in southern Lebanon, with ground forces pushing toward the Zaharani River, the deepest incursion into Lebanon in 25 years.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah expressed support for a full ceasefire across Lebanon as a precursor to Israeli troop withdrawal but did not confirm whether the group would stop its strikes on Israeli territory. The development could revive efforts to end the three-month-old war that began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran. Negotiations have stalled for weeks under a fragile ceasefire, with parties unable to agree on an initial framework for peace talks.

The Israel-Hezbollah war erupted on March 2 as an offshoot of the broader conflict and has remained entangled. Iran has insisted on a halt to Israeli attacks in Lebanon as a condition for any deal, while the US maintains the two conflicts are separate. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that the ceasefire between Iran and the US unequivocally includes all fronts, including Lebanon.

Earlier Monday, Iranian state media reported Tehran was halting indirect peace negotiations with the US and might end the ceasefire that has largely held since early April, citing the war in Lebanon. Iranian officials did not directly confirm these reports, and Trump told NBC he had not heard from Iran, adding in a CNBC interview that the talks had "started to get very boring" and that he did not care if they were over.

Since mid-March, Trump has repeatedly said he is close to signing a peace agreement but has yet to do so. Despite the ceasefire, Iran and the US have exchanged strikes several times over the past week.

Meanwhile, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, Esmaeil Qaani, threatened to expand Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to the Bab El Mandeb Strait, another chokepoint at the mouth of the Red Sea. Iran's existing blockade of maritime traffic in the Gulf-which before the war supplied one-fifth of the world's oil and LNG-has sharply raised energy prices. The situation remains volatile, with multiple fronts and no clear resolution in sight





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