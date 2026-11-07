Park Bo-gum Passes National Hairdresser Exam Ahead of Village Barber 2 Premiere

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum earns his licensed hairdresser certification after passing the national technical qualification exam on his second attempt. The achievement coincides with the November 2025 premiere of his reality show.

Actor Park Bo-gum has officially secured his status as a licensed hairdresser by passing South Korea's national technical qualification examination for general hairdressing. This significant professional milestone was achieved on his second attempt, marking a definitive validation of his skills and dedication to the craft. The certification comes just months before the scheduled premiere of his reality program, "The Village Barber 2," on the tvN network in November 2025.

Park Bo-gum Certification Journey

Park Bo-gum's pursuit of this license began during the filming of the first season of "The Village Barber," where he balanced demanding acting commitments with rigorous study. The national technical qualification examination is notoriously difficult, with an average passing rate reported to be between 20 and 30 percent. Despite his initial enthusiasm, the actor did not pass the practical portion of the exam on his first attempt, necessitating further practice and refinement of his techniques.

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Undeterred by the initial setback, Park Bo-gum continued to hone his hairstyling abilities, with a particular focus on mastering perms and other complex procedures. His persistence paid off as he successfully cleared the examination on his second try. This achievement highlights his commitment to the profession, which began during his military service in the South Korean Navy from 2020 to 2022, where he previously earned a national barbering certificate.

Village Barber 2 Cast and Setting

The upcoming second season of "The Village Barber 2" will follow Park Bo-gum and his celebrity friends as they operate a hair salon in a quiet seaside village. Lee Sang-yi, a prominent member of the cast from the first season, will reprise his role alongside new addition Ko Kyung-pyo. The group will offer hairstyling services to locals, aiming to build meaningful relationships with their customers through their work.

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A teaser released in late October provided a glimpse into the new setting for the show. The footage showed Park Bo-gum arriving at their new workplace, featuring a salon distinguished by flowering vines and a scenic view of the ocean. This picturesque location serves as the backdrop for the celebrities to engage in both their professional duties and personal interactions, continuing the narrative arc established in the previous season.

Professional Evolution and Future Outlook

With his official certification in hand, Park Bo-gum is positioned to take on a more authoritative role as the experienced salon director in the upcoming series. Viewers can anticipate seeing the practical application of his newly verified skills, reflecting the growth he has undergone since his first exam attempt. The show aims to capture the authentic experience of running a business in a small community while showcasing the actor's genuine passion for hairdressing.

The release of "The Village Barber 2" on tvN in November 2025 marks a key moment for Park Bo-gum's career expansion beyond traditional acting. By combining his entertainment presence with a tangible technical qualification, he demonstrates a multifaceted approach to his professional life. The series is expected to appeal to fans interested in both his performance and his real-world achievements in the hairdressing industry.

Stakeholders in the entertainment sector note that this certification adds a layer of authenticity to the reality show's premise. The rigorous nature of the national examination ensures that the skills displayed on screen are backed by official standards. Park Bo-gum's journey from a failed first attempt to a certified professional serves as a testament to perseverance, providing inspiration for viewers and participants alike.

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The involvement of Ko Kyung-pyo as a new cast member introduces fresh dynamics to the salon environment. His collaboration with Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi will likely bring new challenges and opportunities within the narrative structure of the show. The combination of established chemistry and new talent is designed to keep the content engaging for returning audiences.

As the premiere date approaches, anticipation builds for the detailed portrayal of salon operations and customer interactions. The show's focus on the seaside village setting offers a relaxing viewing experience, contrasting with the high-pressure environment of major metropolitan life. Park Bo-gum's role as a licensed professional anchors the series, providing a credible foundation for the storytelling elements.

Ultimately, this achievement underscores the actor's diverse talents and his willingness to tackle difficult challenges. The parallel development of his acting career and his technical qualifications in hairdressing creates a unique public persona. Fans and industry observers alike are looking forward to seeing how these two worlds intersect in the upcoming season of "The Village Barber 2."