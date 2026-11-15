Paris Police Ban Protests Near Schools and Universities

Paris police issued a ban on protests near ten high schools and five universities in the French capital to curb violence and ensure student safety amid ongoing blockades.

Paris police chief Patrice Faure issued a strict prohibition on unauthorized demonstrations near ten high schools and five universities in the French capital beginning Monday. The order aims to stop ongoing disruptions and ensure public safety during a social movement that has persisted for two months. Police enforcement covers all sites from Monday through Friday, restricting gatherings within 100 meters of the educational institutions.

Enforcement Scope And Legal Boundaries

The prohibition order specifically targets locations across the French capital, including the prominent Sorbonne University. Authorities have defined the restricted zone as a 100-meter radius around each of the designated sites. This spatial restriction applies strictly to unauthorized assemblies and marches within these perimeter boundaries. The directive ensures that students and staff can access campuses without facing obstruction or violence from demonstrators.

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Origins Of The Student Blockade Movement

The unrest began in mid-September when high school pupils started blocking school entrances to protest substandard classroom conditions. University students soon joined the movement, causing it to spread rapidly across France. The student actions evolved into broader demonstrations organized by unions. These wider protests focus on inflation concerns and the rising cost of living affecting citizens.

Police Data On Arrests And Violence

Patrice Faure cited numerous disruptions and blockades around educational establishments as the primary reason for the ban. The police chief noted that the social movement has operated at a persistent scale involving violence. He stated that 1,548 arrests had been made since the protests began. Faure emphasized that several public buildings were vandalized during the unrest.

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Impact On Education And Public Order

Police officials argued that the blockades prevent many students from receiving their education. Faure stated that these actions are most often carried out by a minority of students. This minority effectively stops other students from attending classes or accessing university faculties. The ban is designed to restore normal operations and protect the right to education for the majority.

Future Of The Social Movement

The prohibition order remains in effect through Friday to maintain public order in the surrounding region. Authorities will continue to monitor the situation for any potential escalations in violence. The ban does not address the underlying social issues driving the protests. Union leaders and student groups may adjust their strategies to comply with the new restrictions while continuing their campaign.