Paraguayan President Santiago Peña Resigns After Ueno Bank Collapse, Impeachment Trial Set for Friday

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña resigned Thursday after the collapse of Ueno Bank froze deposits for about 3 million people, sparking protests and impeachment proceedings. Lawmakers scheduled an impeachment trial for Friday.

Paraguay an President Santiago Peña resigned on Thursday after the Central Bank's seizure of Ueno Bank two days earlier froze the deposits of some three million people, including pensioners, and sparked angry demonstrations across the country.

Protests Erupt as Deposits Freeze

The bank's collapse blocked almost half the population from accessing their money in the nation of 6.5 million people. Thousands of Paraguayans gathered outside Congress on Thursday to protest against the president, who remains technically in power as his resignation awaits parliamentary approval. Protesters yelled give back the money, according to AFP journalists. Earlier demonstrations featured clashes with police, who used tear gas and water cannons on the crowd.

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My family ran out of money, we don't have any cash. Santi is a criminal, he has to go to jail, 21-year-old student protester Andres Maldonado told AFP. Peña had apologized to the people of Paraguay and said he would attend his impeachment trial, which is set to begin Friday. It was never my intention to betray the trust you placed in me, Peña said in a video posted on X announcing his resignation.

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He added that his priority is the peace of mind of Paraguayans who entrusted their savings to our financial system. In a separate video recorded address on Thursday, Peña said: I do so with the stability of our country, social peace, and the need to preserve our democratic institutions in mind.

My greatest wish is that the return of those funds be guaranteed, that the deposit guarantee fund fulfill its purpose, and that public funds as well as the resources that belong to all Paraguayans be protected. Peña, an ally of US President Donald Trump, stepped down after the opposition called an extraordinary session to begin the process of filing an impeachment motion in Congress, and as protesters demanded his resignation.

Vice President Set to Replace Peña

Earlier on Thursday Peña lost backing from members of his own conservative party. Vice President Pedro Alliana is set to take office as his replacement. Lawmakers voted unanimously Thursday to launch impeachment proceedings against Peña over the crisis, alleging misconduct and a conflict of interest in dealings with the bank to which he is tied. Congress called an extraordinary session of both chambers Thursday to decide whether to accept Peña's resignation or reject it and proceed with the impeachment process.

But the session failed to reach a quorum, so the vote did not go ahead. A later extraordinary session scheduled the impeachment trial to begin on Friday morning. A criminal scheme has been set up here that has dedicated itself to draining a bank, under the protection of institutions he controlled as president of the republic, opposition lawmaker Raul Benitez stated.

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Central Bank Seizes Ueno Bank

The aim is to conclude the trial on Friday as a way to reassure the public, ruling party Senator Derlis Maidana told reporters. Paraguay's Central Bank said it took over Ueno due to a severe capital shortfall, in order to protect depositors and preserve the stability of the financial system. The central bank intervened after determining that Ueno had breached minimum solvency requirements.

The lender had grown quickly from a niche fintech player into a mid-tier bank administering close to $850 million in public funds. Ueno approved a loan for us to buy our first house. But the funds were never disbursed, and now we have nowhere to live, 26-year-old Nadia Gonzalez, a mother of three, told AFP. Long lines of people trying to withdraw their money from Ueno branches snaked down Asuncion's streets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lawmakers Accuse President of Misconduct

Lawmakers had accused Peña of conflicts of interest, misuse of pension funds and institutional cover-ups linked to the collapse of Ueno. Peña owned shares in a group that controlled the bank, but he sold them last year. He had attempted to ease tensions by requesting the resignation of Central Bank president Carlos Carvallo, who consented, and setting a five-day limit for the return of funds. Neither measure proved sufficient.