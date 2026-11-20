The Senate impeachment court issued a show cause order against Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson, lawyer Paolo Panelo, over his comments questioning the integrity of senator-judges. Panelo defended his remarks as constitutionally protected, citing Supreme Court rulings, and said he will respond formally within the prescribed period.

The Senate impeachment court on Friday issued a show cause order against Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson, lawyer Paolo Panelo, over his comments questioning the integrity of senator-judges.

Vice President Spokesperson Faces Show Cause Order

The order requires Panelo to explain why he should not be cited for contempt for remarks that allegedly disrespected the tribunal and its members. The show cause order was issued on Day 45 of Duterte's impeachment trial after Senator-Judge Erwin Tulfo raised concerns about Panelo's statements.

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Tulfo said Panelo, although not a party to the impeachment proceedings, should exercise restraint in making public statements about the senator-judges and the court, particularly because he serves as the spokesman of the official facing trial. Tulfo said Panelo's position made his remarks particularly inappropriate, considering that Duterte, his principal, was the respondent in the proceedings.

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He said that it does not look good, especially for a spokesperson, and that perhaps Panelo forgets that the person on trial is his boss, the Vice President, and he is the spokesperson. Presiding Officer Francis Chiz Escudero said the impeachment court could exercise its authority over conduct and statements connected with the proceedings through the suppletory application of the Rules of Court, particularly Rule 71, which governs contempt.

Escudero clarified that Panelo was not covered by the impeachment court's sub judice rule under Rule 18 of its rules because he was neither a party to the case, a witness nor a lawyer of record. Nevertheless, the presiding officer said the court could invoke Rule 71 of the Rules of Court, which governs contempt proceedings and may be applied suppletorily in impeachment proceedings.

Supreme Court Rules Govern Impartiality and Contempt

He explained that given the suppletory application of the Rules of Court, particularly Rule 71 on contempt, Panelo may be covered under the authority of the court and therefore susceptible to any orders that the court may issue against him in relation to speech or action made by him in connection with the impeachment court. Following Escudero's explanation, Tulfo formally moved for the issuance of a show cause order against Panelo.

The motion was approved without objection from the other senator-judges, with Escudero directing the clerk of court to issue the order. The show cause order requires Panelo to explain why he should not be cited for contempt. It does not automatically constitute a finding of contempt, as the court must first consider his explanation before determining whether further action is warranted.

Paolo Panelo Accuses Senators of Demonstrating Bias

The order stemmed from Panelo's comments on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, following the questioning of defense witness Rainer Dela Fuente, a former Anti-Money Laundering Council official who testified on the financial forensic report concerning Duterte's alleged unexplained wealth. Panelo accused Senator-Judges Risa Hontiveros, Francis Pangilinan and Raffy Tulfo of displaying bias against the Vice President by questioning Dela Fuente's credibility and appearing to assume the role of prosecutors.

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He argued that it was the prosecution's responsibility to challenge the credibility of defense witnesses, while senator-judges should primarily listen to the evidence presented by both sides. Panelo also called on Escudero to remind his colleagues to exercise restraint and avoid appearing to advocate for either party in the proceedings. In response to the show cause order, Panelo said the right to criticize judicial authorities remains protected under the Constitution.

Constitutional Protections Defend Criticism of Judicial Authorities

He invoked two Supreme Court rulings to defend his remarks against senator-judges in the ongoing impeachment trial. He quoted from the 2012 ruling in Garcia, Jr. v. Manrique: The power to punish for contempt does not render the courts impenetrable to public scrutiny nor does it place them beyond the scope of legitimate criticism. He also cited the April 8, 2026 ruling in Tolentino v.

Heydarian, which stressed the need to protect public discussions on matters of paramount public interest. Panelo quoted from the decision: Public discussions on matters of paramount public interests should be free. There should be space for democratic discourse where the people are given the widest latitude to express their opinions without fear of being subsequently punished. Panelo maintained that his comments against members of the Senate impeachment court were constitutionally protected.

He said he welcomes the opportunity to demonstrate that his comments were fair, made in good faith, and did not impede, obstruct, or degrade the administration of justice, and are thus constitutionally protected. He said he would formally respond to the show cause order within the prescribed period upon receiving it. GMA News Online has requested comment from Panelo regarding the matter, but he has yet to respond as of posting time.