Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte questions President Lula's statement on record-low Philippine poverty, citing PSA data showing 9.7% incidence and heavy reliance on aid.

Manila-based Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte has publicly challenged Brazil ian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva regarding recent comments on the Philippines economic standing. Duterte urged the Brazil ian leader to verify ground-level realities before praising the Marcos administration for achieving what he called the lowest poverty rate in national history. This dispute stems from remarks made by President Lula during a state luncheon hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on November 14.

Duterte Questions Official Poverty Statistics

While acknowledging the reported statistical decline in poverty incidence, Duterte argued that these figures do not reflect the actual struggles of millions of Filipinos. He emphasized that statistical improvements should not be conflated with the daily experiences of citizens who remain economically vulnerable. The representative pointed out that many families are still dependent on immediate government assistance to survive rather than experiencing genuine economic prosperity.

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PSA Data Reveals Ongoing Economic Struggles

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority's 2025 figures, poverty incidence in the country stood at 9.7 percent. This percentage translates to approximately 11.08 million Filipinos whose incomes remain insufficient to meet their basic food and non-food needs. Duterte highlighted that government assistance is now what keeps poor Filipinos alive, suggesting that many struggling families are waiting for the next round of aid rather than thriving independently.

Satire Targets Government Event Preparations

Duterte also directed sharp criticism at the government's preparations for the upcoming ASEAN Summit. He sarcastically suggested that the billions of pesos allocated for the event might be effective in concealing poverty from visiting foreign leaders. This comment followed his broader critique that the country's well-being should not be measured simply by how impressive its statistics sound during high-level diplomatic visits.

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Debating National Well-Being Metrics

The exchange highlights a significant divide in how economic progress is defined and perceived in the Philippines. While President Lula cited the country's record-low poverty rate as a positive result under Marcos leadership, Duterte insisted that ordinary citizens do not feel this improvement in their daily lives. He questioned whether the celebrated statistics truly represent the reality on the ground for the majority of the population.

Implications for Public Policy and Diplomacy

This public disagreement between a prominent Philippine representative and a foreign head of state draws attention to the transparency of national economic data. Duterte's remarks suggest a need for more nuanced metrics that go beyond official percentages to capture the lived experiences of the poor. As the country prepares for major international events like the ASEAN Summit, the debate continues on how best to address and communicate the true state of national welfare.