Paolo Bulgari, the Italian jeweler who helped turn his family's business into a global luxury empire, has died at 89. He led the company's international expansion and its 2011 sale to LVMH.

MILAN - Paolo Bulgari, the Italian jeweler who helped turn his family's business into a global luxury powerhouse whose creations were worn by film stars and royalty, has died at the age of 89.

The news was reported by several news agencies on Saturday, citing a statement from his family that was confirmed by the Bulgari company, now part of the French LVMH group. His family described him as the greatest jeweler of our time and praised his humanity and entrepreneurial talent.

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Greek Silversmith Founded Bulgari House

Born in Rome in 1937, Bulgari was the grandson of Sotirios Voulgaris, a Greek silversmith from the Epirus region who left Greece and settled in Italy before founding what would become the Bulgari jewelry house in the late 19th century, with the family Italianizing its surname. Originally from Paramythia, a mountain village in the Epirus region of northwestern Greece renowned for its silver jewelry, Voulgaris fled Ottoman rule and settled in Naples before opening a shop in Rome, adapting both his craft and his family name to his new home.

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Paolo joined the family business in 1960 after initially studying law, developing a reputation as one of the industry's leading experts in precious stones. Working alongside his father, Giorgio, and later his brother Nicola and nephew Francesco Trapani, he helped transform the famed Roman jeweler into a global luxury group. As the company's chair from 1984, he oversaw decades of growth built on the house's bold use of colored gemstones and distinctive Italian style.

Turning away from the delicate aesthetic associated with Parisian jewelry houses, the Bulgari family embraced bold gemstones, rich yellow gold, generous proportions and unexpected combinations of color. Drawing inspiration from ancient Rome and Italy's artistic heritage, the distinctive style helped set the brand apart internationally.

Bulgari Expanded Into Global Luxury Markets

The company's flagship brand, BVLGARI, which uses the classical Latin V in place of U, expanded from its jewelry roots into watches, perfumes, accessories and hotels, while opening stores in major world capitals such as New York, Paris, Geneva and Monte Carlo. Bulgari designs became favorites of celebrities ranging from Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Sophia Loren and Audrey Hepburn to more recent stars including Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Zendaya.

Despite his association with wealth and glamour, friends and colleagues recalled a reserved man standing nearly 2 meters tall, or 6 feet 7 inches, who still enjoyed serving customers at the company's historic Via Condotti boutique, sometimes introducing himself simply as a salesman. According to Italian media, he continued sketching jewelry designs almost until the end of his life. Tall and silver-haired, he occasionally appeared alongside the stars wearing his creations, maintaining a characteristically reserved presence.

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The Bulgaris sold control of their Milan-listed company to French luxury group LVMH in 2011 in a deal worth about $5 billion, ending more than a century of family control. Paolo later described the decision as painful but necessary to secure the company's future and protect thousands of employees.

Arnault Hailed Paolo Bulgari Pivotal Role

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said on Saturday that throughout his life, Paolo had played a pivotal role in the success of the Bulgari brand, while preserving and embodying its Italian spirit and deeply rooted Roman heritage. Despite his association with the glamorous world of international luxury, Bulgari frequently referred to his family's humble start.

In 2019, he and his wife established the Paolo Bulgari Foundation to support young people through schooling and job training in disadvantaged neighborhoods on the outskirts of Rome. Many people don't know it, he wrote in the foundation's introduction, but at the origin of my surname there is a story of migration. His funeral will be held Monday at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Rome.