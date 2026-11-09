De Lima, Pangilinan Hope Robredo Will Run for President in 2028

Allies of former Vice President Leni Robredo remain hopeful she will change her mind and seek the presidency in 2028 after she said she would rather support another candidate. Leila de Lima and Francis Pangilinan said the people's will could still prevail.

Allies of former Vice President Leni Robredo remain hopeful that she will change her mind about a second presidential run in 2028. On Monday, House Senior Deputy Minority Leader Leila de Lima of ML party-list and Senator Francis Pangilinan made the comments after Robredo said earlier in the day that she will not pursue a 2028 presidential bid but would rather support a deserving presidential candidate.

De Lima told reporters she finds it very regrettable to hear that it is as if Robredo has made up her mind. But she said hope runs eternal and they continue to hope that there is still a chance Robredo will change her mind. Whatever her final decision, De Lima said they will respect it, but they are still keeping their fingers crossed and hoping she will change her mind.

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She said they in the Liberal Party are yet to talk about this but she is sure that they share the same sentiments of wanting Robredo to run. De Lima said she is really hoping Robredo will change her decision, calling her the best hope for the country.

De Lima Hopes Robredo Changes Her Mind

De Lima said that with the filing of candidacy set around the last week of September to the first week of October next year, Robredo can still reopen that door to a second presidential run and make a decision by the first quarter of January 2028. She said she does not want to believe that Robredo has completely closed the door on her decision, adding that personally, she does not want to accept that at this point because she believes the country really needs her.

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With all of the problems, issues and challenges in the country and the political climate it is facing right now, De Lima said what is needed is somebody like VP Leni. She said Robredo has proven competence and integrity to implement good governance. Robredo ran for president in 2022 but lost against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Robredo got 14 million votes as against Marcos 31 million.

Senator Pangilinan, for his part, harked back to 16 years when then-Senator Benigno Aquino III also had no plans to run for president but later on went on to be the standard bearer of the opposition for the 2010 polls. Aquino eventually won the 2010 presidential polls.

Pangilinan Recalls Aquino 2010 Race

Pangilinan said that former President Noynoy, when he was still a senator, also had no plans to run for president and turned down the first calls of the people for him to run in 2010. But ultimately, he said Aquino could not refuse the call of the people who wanted him to be president. For 2028, Pangilinan said he is also of the belief that the people's will is the ultimate decider.

He said in 2028, he believes the people will also decide and succeed for the country.