PEZA chief Panga steps down after record P315.5B approved investments

PEZA Director General Tereso Panga confirmed he is leaving the agency after a three-year tenure that booked a record P315.5 billion in approved investments and supported over 1.8 million direct jobs. Joshua Bingcang was transferred from the BCDA presidency to lead PEZA, according to the DOF chief.

Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Tereso Panga on Friday confirmed he is leaving the country's second largest investment promotion agency. Joshua Bingcang, formerly president of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, has been transferred to lead PEZA, according to the Department of Finance chief.

Panga announced his departure in a Facebook post, saying he concludes his tenure with a grateful heart and a deep sense of fulfillment. He said public service is not defined by the positions one holds but by the difference made in the lives of those served. He said he leaves this chapter proud of what was built together, making PEZA one of the top performing and most trusted agencies in government.

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Panga Extends Support To PEZA Successor

He added that while his tenure as Director General ends, his commitment to public service and his love for the institution will always endure. Panga extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to his successor. He wished him every success and offered his wholehearted support for a smooth transition and PEZA's continued progress. During his three-year tenure as PEZA chief, Panga said the investment promotion agency booked a record P315.5 billion in approved investments as of November 10, 2026.

That surpassed the longstanding record of P311.9 billion seen in 2012. He also reported that PEZA achieved record levels of exports, supported more than 1.8 million direct jobs nationwide, and contributed P4.193 billion in dividends to the National Treasury over three consecutive years. The outgoing PEZA chief expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the trust and confidence placed in him over the past three years.

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First Homegrown PEZA Chief Reflects On Career

He served as the first homegrown Director General of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority. Panga said it was a profound honor to serve under the Marcos administration and contribute to the country's economic growth and development. He recalled joining PEZA in 1998 as a young planning officer, never imagining he would one day be entrusted to lead the very institution where he began his career. After 28 years of public service, Panga said PEZA became more than his workplace.

He described it as his second home and its people as his second family. Panga's departure marks the end of a tenure that set new records for approved investments, exports, job support, and dividend contributions. The leadership change comes as the country's second largest investment promotion agency transitions to a new chief.