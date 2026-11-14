Palawan Pawnshop Juniors Tennis Champions Barrido and Tonacao Shine

Leanna Barrido and Claudwin Tonacao claim top honors at the PCA Open-Palawan Pawnshop Juniors Tennis Championships, signaling a strong expansion of the tournament's reach.

The Palawan Pawnshop Juniors Tennis Championships has solidified its position within the organization's growing roster of major junior and Open tennis tournaments following decisive victories by Leanna Barrido and Claudwin Tonacao. These contrasting triumphs in the 14-and-under division at the PCA outdoor courts in Paco, Manila, highlight the expanding influence of the Palawan Pawnshop brand in the local tennis landscape. The event joins established fixtures such as the Gentry, Olivarez, and Palawan Open tournaments, further strengthening the company's presence in the sports sector.

Barrido Overcomes Pressure in Girls Final

The second-seeded Barrido, a rising talent from Antipolo, Rizal, displayed exceptional composure to defeat the third-ranked Francine Wong in the girls' finals with a score of 7-6(6), 6-4. Her path to the championship was marked by dominance, having earlier cruised past Clare Henson with scores of 6-1, 6-1 and Riomy Ambrad with scores of 6-0, 6-4. She also survived a tough quarterfinal match against No. 8 Anica Palacio, winning 7-5, 7-5, before advancing via a walkover after Joella Sanchez withdrew to return home to Cagayan de Oro.

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Sanchez had previously secured her spot in the final by defeating Kyla Caguiao with scores of 6-4, 7-5, leaving Barrido with valuable rest time before the title clash. Against Wong, Barrido had to dig deep, surviving a grueling opening-set battle that went to a tiebreak, which she won 8-6. She carried that momentum into the second set, breaking Wong once and holding serve to seal the straight-set triumph and pocket precious ranking points for her junior career.

Tonacao Dominates Boys Division Draw

Claudwin Tonacao capped a remarkable run with a dominant 6-1, 6-3 victory over eighth seed Francisco De Juan III in the boys' championship. The Bogo, Cebu standout sustained his charge in the lower half of the 14-and-U draw of the country's longest-running talent-search program organized by Palawan Pawnshop under president and CEO Bobby Castro. His journey included a stunning 6-3, 7-5 quarterfinal upset of second seed Jan Villeno, followed by a semifinal recovery from a first-set setback to topple No. 4 Kresthan Belacas with scores of 2-6, 6-0, 10-6.

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Additional Champions Across Age Categories

Also sharing top honors in the Philta- and UTR-sanctioned tournament presented by Dunlop and supported by ICON Golf & Sports and the Palawan Group of Companies were Jana Diaz and Miguel Lagac III in the 18-and-U division. Diaz routed Izabelle Camcam with scores of 6-2, 6-0, while Lagac overpowered Josuie Pante with scores of 6-2, 6-2. In the 16-and-U class, Shaner Gabaldon and Nicholas Andal emerged victorious, with Gabaldon subduing Ava Banson 6-2, 6-2 and Andal stunning Julius Otoc 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles Titles and Tournament Legacy

Shaner Gabaldon emerged as the lone double champion, teaming up with Sabine See to capture the girls' 18-and-U doubles crown over Dania Bulanadi and Avegail Ansay. Rafa Monte de Ramos and Ace Bandalla claimed the boys' doubles title at the expense of Andal and Marwin Plata. In the 12-and-U category, Zhynaiah Gargaceran and Raven Licayan won their respective singles titles, with Gargaceran sweeping Abby Castigador 6-1, 6-1 and Licayan outlasting Dale Diamante 6-3, 1-6, 6-4. The tournament's continued success underscores the strategic growth of Palawan Pawnshop's sports initiatives.