Palawan Group of Companies and JCI Manila Collaborate to Stage JCI Manila Colorfest Carnival Run 2026

The Palawan Group of Companies and JCI Manila recently signed a contract for the JCI Manila Colorfest Carnival Run 2026, the aim of which is to create a large-scale community run that combines fitness, entertainment, and advocacy with a strong focus on mental health awareness and meaningful public engagement. Through this partnership, both organizations plan to gather thousands of participants, many newcomers, and support mental health initiatives with a particular focus on mental wellness.

The Palawan Group of Companies and JCI Manila recently signed a contract for the upcoming JCI Manila Colorfest Carnival Run 2026, which is set to take place on May 31 at the Mall of Asia Grounds.

Through this partnership, both organizations aim to create a large-scale community run that combines fitness, entertainment, and advocacy with a strong focus on mental health awareness and meaningful public engagement. The JCI Manila Colorfest Carnival Run 2026 is expected to gather thousands of participants, from seasoned runners to beginners and casual joiners, creating an inclusive space where everyone can participate in a vibrant and meaningful experience.

This year's edition highlights plans to support mental health initiatives by the Philippine Mental Health Association, with the proceeds of the event to fund the rehabilitation of their mental health facility. Palawan Group Chief Operations Officer Bobbit M. Castro emphasized the company's perspective on service and social responsibility, stating, "At the Palawan Group of Companies, we believe that serbisyo goes beyond providing financial solutions. It is about being present where our fellow Filipinos need us most.

" JCI Manila President Edison Ke echoed this, highlighting the role of organizations in nation-building, stating, "We truly admire companies that never forget their social responsibility. As organizations, individuals, and even as members of the media, we all have a role to play in serving our country.

" Over the years, the Color Run has evolved into one of JCI Manila's key legacy projects, evolving from a simple fun run into a large-scale advocacy platform. Both organizations invite the public to join the Color Run 2026. Registration is now open! Register now and be part of this meaningful movement for mental health awareness.





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Community Events Fitness Entertainment Advocacy Mental Health Awareness JCI Manila Palawan Group Of Companies Color Run Mall Of Asia Grounds Registration Support Mental Health Initiatives Open Conversations Proceeds Of The Event Philipine Mental Health Association Proceeds To Fund The Rehabilitation Of Their M Beneficiary Message Behind Event

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