Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur: The Return of the Favorite

The Palarong Pambansa, a cornerstone of the Philippine's sports calendar, is making its first journey to Agusan del Sur after an illustrious history in other provinces. Seventeen athletic associations will challenge for supremacy in the 66th edition of the event, which promises exhilarating competition in 24 regular sports, three demo sports, four para sports, and four exhibition events.

The Palarong Pambansa , a decades-old student-athletes' festival , is making a historic journey to Agusan del Sur for the first time. Held from May 24 to 31, the event will see the best elementary and secondary students from across the country participating in 24 regular sports, three demo sports, four para sports, and four exhibition sports.

Seventeen athletic associations, including the National Capital Region and regional powerhouse, Calabarzon, are poised to dominate. Recognizing the value of hosting this prestigious event, Agusan del Sur will offer free guided tours to delegates, showcasing its rich culture and natural beauty to visitors. Are you excited to witness the next generation of athletes in action





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Palarong Pambansa Student-Athletes' Festival Agasun Del Sur National Capital Region Calabarzon Western Visayas Davao Region Central Visayas Central Luzon Elasticity Showcase Host Cities And Provinces Free Guided Tours

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