Palace asks students to submit position paper on Pax Silica

Malacañang urged students to submit detailed position papers on the proposed Pax Silica Economic Security Zone with the United States, as protests continue. President Marcos Jr. has ordered maximum tolerance.

Malacañang on Saturday urged students to submit a position paper and discuss their concerns with the government over the proposed Pax Silica Economic Security Zone with the United States.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the position paper should detail their concerns so these could be discussed point by point. Castro made the call during a press briefing, emphasizing the administration's preference for dialogue. She said the Marcos administration would prefer that those with specific concerns engage in dialogue, express their positions, and prepare position papers or statements of appeal. These, she said, could serve as a basis for a more peaceful discussion.

Also read Historical parallelism: Is Pax Silica a US neoimperialist and neocolonial project?

The Palace official stressed that the position paper should be detailed so that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the administration can hear specific issues. She added that if there are matters that need to be addressed and resolved, they should be handled properly. Castro also said Marcos was aware of the protests against Pax Silica and had directed authorities to exercise maximum tolerance.

The protests have included campus walkouts opposing the planned visit of US President Donald Trump for the 2026 ASEAN Summit and the US-led Pax Silica initiative. The Pax Silica industrial hub is set to rise in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. It has been the subject of controversy for several months in the Philippines. The proposed zone is officially called the Pax Silica Economic Security Zone.

Legal Framework on Track Despite Protests

Castro's remarks came as the legal framework for Pax Silica remains on track for signing by the end of 2026, according to the Department of Trade and Industry. The project is a key part of US-led economic security efforts in the region. Students and other groups have been vocal in their opposition, citing concerns over the impact of the initiative. The Palace has repeatedly called for calm and constructive engagement rather than street protests.

In her briefing, Castro said the government is open to hearing all concerns. She urged students to put their positions in writing so that the administration can respond to each point. She said the President and his team want to resolve issues properly and orderly. The planned visit of US President Donald Trump for the 2026 ASEAN Summit has also drawn attention.

The summit is expected to be hosted by the Philippines, and the Pax Silica initiative is seen as a major topic. Malacañang has maintained that the Pax Silica project will bring economic benefits.

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However, critics argue that it may compromise national sovereignty and environmental protections. The government has said it will address these concerns through dialogue. Castro said the administration respects the right to protest but wants peaceful discussions. She noted that maximum tolerance has been ordered for any demonstrations.

Pax Silica: A Joint US-Philippines Economic Initiative

The Palace continues to encourage students and other stakeholders to submit their position papers. The proposed Pax Silica Economic Security Zone is a joint initiative between the Philippines and the United States. It aims to create a hub for semiconductor and other high-tech industries in New Clark City. The project has been described as a major economic security partnership.

As the controversy continues, the Palace hopes that students will take the opportunity to present their concerns formally. Castro said the government is ready to listen and act on detailed proposals. She reiterated that the administration prefers dialogue over confrontation. The Department of Trade and Industry has said the legal framework for Pax Silica is still on track for signing by the end of 2026.

This timeline remains unchanged despite the protests. The government is proceeding with preparations for the project. Castro's statements were made during a press briefing on Saturday. She did not provide a specific deadline for the submission of position papers.

However, she said the government is eager to hear from students and other groups. President Marcos Jr. has been briefed on the protests and has directed authorities to exercise maximum tolerance. This means that law enforcement will allow peaceful assemblies without interference. The Palace has emphasized that it will not suppress dissent.

Opposing Views on Military Presence and Environment

The Pax Silica initiative is part of broader US efforts to secure supply chains for critical technologies. The Philippines is a key partner in this effort. The project is expected to create jobs and attract investment. Opponents, however, fear that the project could lead to increased US military presence and environmental damage.

They have called for more transparency and public consultation. The Palace has said it is open to discussions. Castro said the position paper should be detailed so that the President and the administration can hear specific issues. She added that if there are matters that need to be addressed and resolved, they should be handled properly.

She encouraged students to submit their papers through appropriate channels. The protests have included campus walkouts in several universities. Students have also voiced opposition to the planned visit of US President Donald Trump for the 2026 ASEAN Summit. The summit is expected to be held in the Philippines.

Malacañang has said that the visit is still being planned. The Palace has not confirmed the exact dates.

However, preparations are underway for the regional summit. The Pax Silica industrial hub is set to rise in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. The site is being developed by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority. The project is expected to break ground in the coming years.

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Castro said the government is committed to addressing all concerns. She urged students to engage with the government constructively. She said the administration is willing to listen and find solutions. The Palace Press Officer also said that the government is aware of the students' right to express their views.

She said the administration respects peaceful protests. However, she said dialogue is the best way to resolve issues. The Department of Trade and Industry has been tasked with finalizing the legal framework for Pax Silica. The target is to have it signed by the end of 2026.

The framework will outline the rules and regulations for the economic zone. Castro said the position paper should be detailed so that the President and the administration can hear specific issues. She added that if there are matters that need to be addressed and resolved, they should be handled properly. She encouraged students to submit their papers through appropriate channels.

The protests have included campus walkouts in several universities. Students have also voiced opposition to the planned visit of US President Donald Trump for the 2026 ASEAN Summit. The summit is expected to be held in the Philippines. Malacañang has said that the visit is still being planned.

The Palace has not confirmed the exact dates. However, preparations are underway for the regional summit. The Pax Silica industrial hub is set to rise in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. The site is being developed by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

The project is expected to break ground in the coming years. Castro said the government is committed to addressing all concerns. She urged students to engage with the government constructively. She said the administration is willing to listen and find solutions.

The Palace Press Officer also said that the government is aware of the students' right to express their views. She said the administration respects peaceful protests.

However, she said dialogue is the best way to resolve issues. The Department of Trade and Industry has been tasked with finalizing the legal framework for Pax Silica. The target is to have it signed by the end of 2026. The framework will outline the rules and regulations for the economic zone.

Castro said the position paper should be detailed so that the President and the administration can hear specific issues. She added that if there are matters that need to be addressed and resolved, they should be handled properly. She encouraged students to submit their papers through appropriate channels. The protests have included campus walkouts in several universities.

Students have also voiced opposition to the planned visit of US President Donald Trump for the 2026 ASEAN Summit. The summit is expected to be held in the Philippines.