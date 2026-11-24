Malacañang urged Senator Panfilo Lacson to file charges over alleged duplicate appropriations for flood control projects and multipurpose buildings in the proposed 2027 budget. Lacson said the Senate should reconsider the allocations, citing P241 billion in fragmented aid programs.

Malacañang on Tuesday urged Senator Panfilo Lacson to file charges over the alleged duplicate appropriations for some flood control projects and multipurpose buildings in the proposed 2027 national budget.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro made the call during a press briefing on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Kung may nakita na po si Senator Lacson na naging ghost project sa sinasabi niyo ng mga multipurpose buildings, umpisahan na po nating sampahan ng kaso, Castro said. This translates to: If Senator Lacson has already found any ghost projects among the multipurpose buildings he is referring to, start filing cases against them.

Also read Lacson Flags Double and Triple Flood Control Allocations in 2027 Budget

Investigation Needed For Ghost Project Claims

GMA News Online has reached out to Lacson for comment on the matter. Castro said a thorough investigation is needed since not all repeated appropriations are double appropriations, as some projects are funded by phase. Since ito ay suspected ghost projects, mas mabuting ipagbigay alam ni rin ni Sen Lascon sa DPWH ang mga maaring anomalya, she said.

This translates to: Since these are suspected ghost projects, it is better for Lacson to inform the Department of Public Works and Highways of the possible anomalies. Lacson said the Senate should reconsider the allocations. He argued that the P241 billion in fragmented aid programs and funding for thousands of multipurpose buildings would not address the country's economic concerns. We found more irregularities.

Advertisement

Double appropriations. Not only are these flood control projects, but they have also been allocated funding twice, Lacson said. The lawmaker's statement focused on the alleged repeated funding for flood control projects and multipurpose buildings in the proposed 2027 national budget. The Palace response came as it pressed Lacson to take legal action if he has evidence of ghost projects among the multipurpose buildings he cited.

Repeated Appropriations May Reflect Phased Funding

Castro also noted that a thorough investigation is needed before concluding that all repeated appropriations are double appropriations. She explained that some projects are funded by phase, which could account for repeated allocations. Castro added that if the projects are suspected ghost projects, Lacson should inform the Department of Public Works and Highways about the possible anomalies. The exchange highlights the ongoing scrutiny of the proposed 2027 national budget, particularly the funding for flood control projects and multipurpose buildings.

Lacson has pushed for the Senate to reconsider the allocations, saying the P241 billion in fragmented aid programs and the funding for thousands of multipurpose buildings would not address the country's economic concerns. He also said more irregularities were found, including double appropriations for flood control projects that he said were allocated funding twice. The Palace, through Castro, urged Lacson to file charges if he has identified ghost projects among the multipurpose buildings.

Press Briefing Details On Budget Scrutiny

The call was made during a press briefing on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. GMA News Online has reached out to Lacson for comment on the matter.