Palace tells protesters to follow no-rally zone rules, defends police mandate

Malacañang urged protesters to follow the law, defended police maintaining peace and order, and noted five arrests after a protest outside Manila's freedom park ahead of Trump's ASEAN visit.

Malacañang on Sunday called on protesters to follow the law when staging demonstrations, as it defended authorities carrying out their mandate to maintain peace and order.

The statement came as Manila prepared for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, with US President Donald Trump scheduled to arrive in the Philippines on November 17. Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said protesters should respect areas designated as no-rally zones.

Also read Trump and Quad leaders to meet in Manila Tuesday during ASEAN summit

Palace Urges Protesters To Follow No Rally Zones

"Pag sinabing no rally zone, sana naman ay sumunod kayo sa polisiya kung ano ang itinatakda ng batas at kung ano ang sinasabi ng rules. Hindi pwedeng sabihin makabayan kayo kung sarili nating rules ay hindi nyo kayang tuparin," she said during a press briefing. In English, she said: When an area is designated as a no-rally zone, I hope you follow the policies set by law and the rules.

You cannot claim to be patriotic if you cannot follow our own rules. Castro also defended the police, saying their mandate is to keep peace and order.

Advertisement

"Ang kapulisan, ang mandato nila ay magbigay ng peace and order. So hindi dahil meron kayong karapatan, ang kapulisan ay hindi kikilos para lamang pabayaan kayo na gumawa ng mga krimen," she added. She said that having the right to protest does not mean the police cannot act and should simply allow people to commit crimes. The Palace press officer made the remarks as authorities faced criticism over how protests were being handled in Manila.

Five Arrested Outside Designated Freedom Park

According to GMA News' Darlene Cay, Manila Police District chief legal officer Police Capt. Felino Nabato said five individuals were arrested for causing a disturbance and holding a protest outside the designated freedom park. The arrests added to tensions ahead of planned demonstrations tied to Trump's visit. Anakbayan, meanwhile, criticized authorities over what it described as the fouling of Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila.

The group said human waste was reportedly seen at the freedom park on Sunday, at the site where protesters planned to camp before staging a demonstration. The protest was being organized against the Pax Silica Initiative. Anakbayan and other groups have announced actions to denounce Trump's presence in the country during the ASEAN Summit. His planned visit has drawn concerns from several civil society groups.

ASEAN Summit Brings Regional Leaders To Philippines

The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits will bring regional leaders to the Philippines, and Trump's scheduled arrival on November 17 has become a focus of both official preparations and protest plans. Authorities have said they will enforce the law while recognizing the right to assemble. Marcos urges ASEAN members to strengthen regional ties, and Malacañang has also highlighted the summit as a time to address current challenges of the region.

Advertisement

Canada and Brazil leaders visited Manila Cathedral on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, according to a look published by GMA. The Palace did not say it would ban protests outright, but insisted that rules on no-rally zones must be followed. Castro's remarks were aimed at groups planning to camp or demonstrate in areas designated by authorities as off-limits for rallies. Anakbayan's complaint about Liwasang Bonifacio added another layer to the dispute.

The group said the waste appeared at the exact site where protesters intended to stay before marching against the Pax Silica Initiative. Police have not publicly responded to the Anakbayan allegation in the statements cited. The five arrested individuals were described as having caused a disturbance and held a protest outside the designated freedom park. The developments come as the government balances security preparations for the ASEAN Summit with constitutional protections for free speech and assembly.

Groups Plan Protests Against Trumps Visit

Officials said police will act within their mandate to prevent crimes and maintain order. Trump's planned visit has prompted several civil society groups to announce protests. The groups said they oppose his presence in the country and plan to make their voices heard during the summit period. With the summit set to begin and Trump due on November 17, both the Palace and protest groups are preparing for possible confrontations over where demonstrations may be held.

The Palace reiterated that protesters should follow the law and respect no-rally zones.