Palace: Quiboloy extradition arrest warrant long overdue, part of legal procedure

Malacañang says the extradition arrest warrant and hold departure order for Apollo Quiboloy are standard legal steps, calling the move long overdue as the US seeks his transfer.

Malacañang said on Friday that the extradition arrest warrant issued for Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy to face criminal charges in the United States is already long overdue.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the extradition warrant of arrest and hold departure orders are part of legal procedure. She added that the court's issuance merely coincided with the arrival of US President Donald Trump to the Philippines for the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit next week. Castro said the process took time because many documents had to be reviewed.

Also read Makati court issues extradition arrest warrant and hold departure order against Quiboloy

She said a lot of materials were read to come up with the petition, which is why the matter took a while to study. A Makati court released the orders against Quiboloy, along with Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag. The court issued an Extradition Warrant of Arrest against the individuals after finding probable cause on three points.

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The court found that each extraditee is the person named in the corresponding foreign arrest warrant and indictment, that the offenses charged are extraditable offenses, and that each extraditee committed the offense or offenses charged. The court also issued a Hold Departure Order against each extraditee to prevent any attempt by each of them to depart from the Philippines.

Palace Explains Timing of Warrant

Responding to a question by The Manila Times during a press briefing, Castro said the warrant of arrest issued by the regional trial court is part of the procedure. She said it is just a coincidence that Pastor Quiboloy was detained, and if the person who will be extradited is not in jail, that person needs to be produced in court.

Quiboloy is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail for his non-bailable charges of qualified human trafficking and sexual abuse. Extradition requests are subordinate to local criminal proceedings. Before the pastor can be physically turned over to US authorities, either a local trial must be completed or consent must be granted. The Department of Foreign Affairs announced last August that it had received the extradition request from the United States.

The Department of Justice has said that complainants' consent is among the factors in the US extradition request for Quiboloy. Castro also said President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. is letting the DOJ handle Quiboloy's case. She said that even before, Marcos said he would leave it to the DOJ, so he knows the process.

Agencies to Assist With Extradition

Also on Friday, the National Bureau of Investigation said it is ready to assist in the extradition of Quiboloy, in coordination with the DOJ and other law enforcement agencies. The NBI explained that the law enforcement agency holding custody of Quiboloy will be responsible for presenting him in court. It noted that the extradition process will proceed under existing legal procedures. The Palace maintained that the issuance of the warrant and hold departure order is not unusual.

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Castro said these are procedural steps that follow once the court finds probable cause and the government acts on a foreign extradition request. The orders cover three named individuals. Quiboloy remains in local custody on separate non-bailable charges while the extradition matter is pending. Authorities have yet to announce a date for any transfer.

The DOJ continues to handle the case, and the NBI said it will coordinate with other agencies as the process moves forward. Castro said the timing of the court orders is separate from the upcoming ASEAN Summit. She said the coincidence with Trump's arrival does not change the legal nature of the warrant and the hold departure order. The government has stressed that local criminal proceedings take priority over extradition.

Next Steps in Extradition Process

Any turnover to US authorities would require either the completion of the local trial or the grant of consent. The August announcement by the DFA confirmed that the US request had been received. The new court orders now move the case into the next phase of the extradition process. Quiboloy's detention at the Pasig City Jail continues.

The court's action covers him and the two other named extraditees, with the hold departure order meant to keep them in the country while the case proceeds. Marcos has deferred to the DOJ on the matter. Castro said the President is aware of the process and has left the handling of the case to the department. The NBI said it will assist as needed.

The agency noted that custody of Quiboloy remains with the law enforcement unit holding him, and that unit will be responsible for bringing him before the court. Officials gave no further timeline for the extradition. The case remains with the DOJ, and the court orders issued in Makati are now part of the legal record.