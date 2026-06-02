Palace: Proposed $4 Departure Fee Remains a Proposal, No Decision Yet

Malacañang assures the public that a proposed $4 fee for one-way flights is still just a proposal and has not been approved. The Bureau of Immigration's plan, part of a security modernization project, remains under evaluation with no final decision from the President.

Malacañang has moved to allay concerns over a proposed $4 user fee for departing travelers, emphasizing that it remains merely a suggestion without any official approval or implementation timeline.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro clarified that the Bureau of Immigration's (BI) proposal, part of the Civil Aviation and Immigration Security Services (CAISS) project, is still in the preliminary stages and has not been signed or finalized. She stressed that no decision has been reached and that the public should not worry prematurely, as the proposal could still be rejected or deferred due to potential burdens on travelers.

The plan, if ever pursued, aims to modernize immigration systems and enhance border security, but coordination with other agencies and stakeholders continues. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not yet taken a stance because the initiative has not progressed beyond the proposal phase. Castro reiterated that there is ample opportunity for review and possible modification, underscoring that the administration remains attentive to public sentiment regarding additional fees





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Philippines Bureau Of Immigration Departure Fee CAISS Project Border Security Malacañang Claire Castro Proposal

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