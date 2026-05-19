Palace Official Dismisses Senate Commotion as Unconnected to Proposed Charter Change Bid, Citing Absence of Details and Conspiracy Claims

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro expressed skepticism about the connection between the recent Senate commotion and the supposed Charter change bid, stating that there were no details or conspiracy claims provided. She also acknowledged concerns over potential discussions on Charter changes by Senator Robin Padilla, who has been concerned about the potential extension of President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.'s term. Cayetano claimed that the alleged attacks on the Senate started in 2023 due to a proposal to 'abolish' the chamber, which the Senate President associated with renewed moves to amend the Constitution.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro stated that she doesn't see any connection between the recent commotion at the Senate and the alleged plans to change the Constitution, as no details or conspiracy were mentioned.

She also recalled concerns over potential discussions on Charter changes by Senator Robin Padilla, who has long been concerned about President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.'s potential extension beyond his term. Cayetano claimed that the alleged attacks on the Senate started in 2023 due to proposals to 'abolish' the chamber, which the Senate President associated with renewed moves to amend the Constitution





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senate Commotion Charter Change Cayetano Conspiracy Palace Senate President Robin Padilla

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Conflicting Interests in Philippine Senate Led to Senate FactionThe Marcos and Duterte political camps waged proxy wars, with allies and lackeys playing crucial roles. The confusion was amplified by fans of each side, who, blinded by faith, rejected logic and backed facts.

Read more »

Philippine Senate Begins Impeachment Trial Against Sara Duterte-Carpio Amid Political Turmoil and Senate Leadership ChangeThe Senate commenced an impeachment trial against Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio stemming from charges of misuse of public funds and amassing unexplained wealth. Sanchez dela Rosa's unexpected return may influence the trial's outcome, and President Marcos has distanced himself from the proceedings, emphasizing they are legislative issues. Analysts note the shift in Senate leadership following Sanchez dela Rosa's return, which could make prosecuting the vice-president more difficult.

Read more »

Palace Press Officer Clarifies Senate Siege AllegationPalace Press Officer Claire Castro clarifies the statement made by Senator Imee Marcos regarding an alleged siege and firing of shots by NBI agents at the Senate. She emphasizes that it was only Senator Alan Cayetano's statement that the Senate was under attack.

Read more »

PBBM 'disappointed’ over Senate developments—PalacePresident Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. was disappointed by recent developments in the Senate surrounding the disappearance of Senator Ronald “Bato”

Read more »