Palace: El Niño to bring stronger typhoons, El Niño task force to be reactivated

The Philippine government has begun preparations for the approaching El Niño season, which is expected to bring stronger typhoons and drought-prone areas. The Department of Agriculture, National Food Authority, and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources will reactivate the national El Niño task force to provide crop interventions and repair irrigation systems. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources will clean up reservoirs and repair facilities to prioritize household water supply. Disease surveillance will be intensified, and the energy sector will ensure adequate power supply and fuel reserves.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said typhoons and related weather disturbances are considered force majeure events, as these cannot be controlled.

Whether they are unforeseen or being monitored, they cannot be controlled. But they will be prepared for. She said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes reported ongoing preparations, including drainage cleaning, classroom repairs, tree pruning, and anti-dengue misting operations. Castro added that before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left for Japan, he convened a meeting on the El Niño action plan, covering water, food and energy security, health protection, and public safety.

She said the Department of Agriculture (DA), National Food Authority (NFA), and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will reactivate the national El Niño task force. The agencies will map drought-prone areas, provide crop interventions through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), repair irrigation and water harvesting systems, and promote alternate wetting and drying technology.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and several water agencies will clean up reservoirs, repair facilities, save and manage water use, deploy water tanks and treatment units, and make sure household water supply is prioritized. Disease surveillance will also be intensified, with medical supplies prepositioned and monitoring of heat- and water-related illnesses such as heat stroke, dehydration, and waterborne diseases.

The energy sector will likewise ensure adequate power supply and fuel reserves, support transmission projects, and maintain backup power for critical infrastructure, Castro said. These are just some of the plans discussed. Many more action plans will be implemented as we expect El Niño around late June or July, she added. PAGASA earlier announced the official onset of the Southwest Monsoon season, one of the indicators of the approaching rainy season.

The weather bureau also said there is a 92% chance that Habagat may coincide with a Super El Niño from June to August. It has warned local governments to prepare for potentially stronger typhoons in the coming months as El Niño conditions persist





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El Niño Typhoons Weather Disturbances Force Majeure Government Preparations

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