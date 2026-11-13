Palace defends P22.9B ASEAN Summit budget, cites 393 meetings held and 164 more scheduled

Malacañang defended the P22.9-billion allocation for the Philippines' year-long ASEAN chairship, saying it covers the entire hosting year and not just the November summit. Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro also denied that artworks along Diokno Boulevard were meant to hide poverty.

Malacañang on Friday, November 13, 2026, defended the P22.9-billion allocation for the Philippines' hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the amount covers the country's year-long chairship, not just the main gathering scheduled next week. She clarified that the allocation includes preparations and activities for the entire year, including the ASEAN meetings held in Cebu in May. Interviewed on GMA's Unang Hirit, Castro said the government wanted to avoid a repeat of the criticism the Philippines faced over its preparations for the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

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Avoiding Past Preparation Mistakes

"Let us remember when the 2019 SEA Games were held here, it appeared that the preparations were not adequate," she said in Tagalog. "We were reported in news outlets around the world, with questions about why the Philippines' preparations during the time of President Rodrigo Duterte were only that. The government does not want to experience that again because we should be prepared.

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" Castro pointed out that the amount is an allocated budget and does not mean the government has already spent the entire sum. She said the allocation covers improvements to venues and facilities, security preparations, personnel deployment, and airport upgrades. Among the venues prepared are the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), World Trade Center, and Coconut Palace, as well as facilities in Cebu used for the May ASEAN meetings.

Castro said 393 meetings had already been held, with another 164 scheduled. The P22.9-billion allocation has drawn attention amid comparisons with previous Philippine ASEAN chairships. About P1 billion was allocated during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo for the 2007 hosting, while P3.789 billion was actually spent under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017.

Defending Art Installations Amid Criticism

Castro also denied allegations that the artworks by National Artists installed along Diokno Boulevard were intended to conceal impoverished communities from visiting ASEAN delegates. She said the installations were meant to showcase the country's beauty and enhance its image before foreign visitors, rather than conceal its problems. She urged critics to cooperate instead of undermining the Philippines' image.

"We should never really cover up poverty. That's a reality," Castro said. She acknowledged that poverty should not be concealed, saying it is a reality in the Philippines and other countries as well. Castro added that the government should use the occasion to uplift the country's image rather than bring it down.