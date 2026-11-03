Marcos signs EO 130 allowing automatic and localized class suspensions

President Marcos has signed Executive Order No. 130, establishing a three-tier system for suspending classes and onsite work in schools during disasters. The order gives local governments and schools greater authority to decide based on ground conditions.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed Executive Order No. 130, which sets new rules for suspending classes and onsite work in schools during natural or human-induced hazards.

The order establishes three types of suspensions: automatic, localized, and granular. It aims to make suspensions more responsive to local conditions while minimizing disruptions to learning. Under the automatic suspension, classes and onsite work will be suspended once warnings, advisories, alert levels, or forecasts from government agencies meet prescribed technical thresholds. These agencies include the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), and the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

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Localized and Granular Suspensions Defined

The specific thresholds are yet to be determined. Localized suspensions allow mayors to suspend classes in specific areas when automatic suspensions do not apply. Decisions must be based on documented risk assessments and prevailing conditions. Suspensions may cover an entire city or municipality, selected barangays, or specific schools.

Granular suspensions give individual schools and learning centers the authority to suspend classes and onsite work when there is an actual or imminent threat to the safety of students and personnel. This applies provided no automatic or local government suspension is already in force. Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said the revised framework seeks to balance student safety and learning continuity. Every day missed in school represents a significant loss, she said in Filipino during a news briefing.

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The objective of this new executive order is to ensure the safety of students while allowing their education to continue. She added that this grants local governments greater authority to decide which specific areas or schools should suspend classes based on actual conditions on the ground. This allows for more direct action and ensures that the response from local government units is appropriate.

Alternative Learning Modes and Safety Priorities

Schools will also have the discretion to suspend classes whenever it is truly necessary for the sake of the students, as the safety of the children is always the top priority. The executive order said that suspension of in-person classes does not automatically mean a halt to learning.

Schools are mandated to implement alternative delivery modes and learning continuity measures consistent with guidelines set by the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and the Early Childhood Care and Development Council. The order also stated that there is a need to rationalize and harmonize the rules governing the suspension and resumption of classes and activities, and onsite work in educational institutions and learning centers due to natural or human-induced hazards, while ensuring uninterrupted delivery of quality education through risk-informed, science-based, locally responsive policies that support learning continuity.

Classes and onsite work will automatically resume once the relevant warning or declaration is lifted, downgraded, or expires, subject to safety inspections where necessary. DepEd will lead the implementation of the order. The Department of the Interior and Local Government will oversee compliance by local governments. PAGASA, Phivolcs, and the EMB will provide technical advisories.

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Implementing Guidelines and Agency Responsibilities

The Department of Public Works and Highways will assess school facilities affected by disasters. The Department of Education, in coordination with other agencies, has been directed to issue implementing guidelines within 30 days. These guidelines will cover hazard levels, documentation requirements, and coordination procedures. The rules broaden the authority of local governments and schools under the previous system, which largely relied on nationwide weather warnings and local government announcements.

Under a 2012 executive order, automatic suspensions were tied to tropical cyclone warning signals. Signal No. 1 suspended preschool classes, Signal No. 2 covered elementary and secondary levels, while Signal No. 3 suspended classes at all levels and government work.