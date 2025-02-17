Paknaan: Where Brooms Bring Hope and Sustenance

In Paknaan, Cebu, families rely on making soft brooms for their livelihood. The story highlights the importance of this craft, the challenges faced by broom makers, and the hope for its future.

In the coastal barangay of Paknaan , nestled within the highly urbanized city of Mandaue, Cebu , hundreds of families have found a unique way to navigate life's challenges: crafting soft brooms. These aren't ordinary brooms; they represent a lifeline, a source of income, and a testament to resilience. For many, like 55-year-old Elizabeth Tobiano, broom-making has been instrumental in providing for their families.

After separating from her common-law husband in 2013, Tobiano has relied on the modest earnings from assembling brooms to support her eight children. She makes a living crafting around 400 brooms every two or three weeks, earning approximately P1,000 per batch. The work is demanding, requiring meticulous attention to detail and physical stamina. The journey of a broom begins with the buri palm. Male workers, such as Edmer Cosino and Arnel Montebon, play a crucial role in extracting the fiber from the buri petioles. These petioles are transported from mountainous regions in Liloan and Compostela, then soaked in seawater ponds for up to a month to soften them. Using a short wooden paddle, they beat the petioles, separating the fibers with strength and skill. The buri fiber preparation is a physically demanding task, often performed in waist-deep, murky water under the scorching sun. Young boys lend a helping hand, hoping to earn a few pesos for their school needs. Broom-making is often a last resort for families with limited options, providing a skill that can be learned easily and offering the potential for a decent income.Emilia Mangubat, manager of Paknaan Multipurpose Cooperative, emphasizes the importance of broom-making as a source of livelihood for those who lack other opportunities. The industry faces several threats, including the dwindling supply of buri, construction projects that may displace residents, and a decline in orders from other provinces. Despite these challenges, the residents of Paknaan remain determined to preserve their traditional craft, hoping for support and recognition from the local government and beyond. Paknaan Barangay Captain Marissa Tecling expresses the local government's commitment to finding ways to promote the broom industry and ensure its sustainability





