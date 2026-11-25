Pakistan's Zeeshan Ali becomes the first foreign astronaut aboard China's Tiangong station. This milestone strengthens Sino-Pakistani space ties and signals new global cooperation opportunities in low Earth orbit.

Pakistan i pilot Zeeshan Ali has arrived at the Tiangong space station, marking a historic milestone as the first non-Chinese astronaut to board the orbital platform. His arrival aboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft solidifies a deepening strategic partnership between Pakistan and China in the realm of space exploration and technology.

Ali Arrives at Tiangong Space Station

The Shenzhou-24 mission successfully docked at the Tiangong space station at 11:56 a.m. on Wednesday. This docking occurred approximately three and a half hours after the vehicle lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The launch utilized a Long March-2F rocket, a reliable carrier known for its crewed missions.

Also read China Launches Shenzhou-24 with First Pakistani Astronaut to Tiangong Station

Mr. Ali, a 40-year-old pilot, has made history as the first citizen of Pakistan to travel into orbit. He will serve in the role of a payload specialist during his tenure on the station. His planned stay in microgravity is scheduled to last between five and ten days.

Preparation and Training in Beijing

Before reaching the stars, Mr. Ali underwent an intensive seven-month training regimen in Beijing. The preparation included rigorous academic and cultural immersion to ensure effective communication and operational readiness. He undertook intensive Chinese-language classes to master technical terminology.

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Beyond language skills, the training incorporated cultural and recreational activities to foster resilience and bonding. Mr. Ali studied Chinese songs and read Chinese poetry to enhance his linguistic and cultural understanding. He also practiced calligraphy and played table tennis as part of his holistic preparation.

Mr. Ali emphasized the national significance of his mission to reporters on Tuesday. He stated that he carries the name of Pakistan on his shoulder, viewing his flight as a representative effort rather than a personal endeavor.

Diplomatic Impact and Political Reactions

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the mission as a journey for 240 million Pakistanis. He posted on social media platform X that the event represents the aspirations of the younger generation and the scientific community. The Prime Minister described the achievement as living proof of the ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China.

Mr. Sharif expressed gratitude to Beijing for integrating Pakistan into this historic space mission. He noted that the collaboration highlights the potential for developing nations to achieve critical technological capabilities.

Pakistan's development minister Ahsan Iqbal also addressed the launch site during the event. He expressed hope that this flight would initiate further cooperation, including potential joint lunar missions. Mr. Iqbal argued that such partnerships demonstrate how developing countries can collaborate on projects vital for future economic development.

Long-Term Space Cooperation and Goals

Space cooperation between China and Pakistan has roots dating back to the early 1990s. China has previously launched Pakistani satellites, providing crucial infrastructure support. Additionally, a Pakistani-built rover is scheduled to fly on a Chinese lunar mission around 2028.

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During his stay, Mr. Ali will assist in conducting specialized experiments. One key experiment will investigate self-healing carbon fiber composites. This research aims to understand how materials can automatically repair small cracks in spacecraft, enhancing durability.

China promotes the Tiangong station, which translates to Celestial Palace, as a hub for international cooperation. This outreach comes as the NASA-led International Space Station faces possible retirement by 2030. The station has been fully operational since late 2022 and can host up to six astronauts during crew handovers.

Chinese Astronauts and Future Lunar Ambitions

While Mr. Ali stays for a brief duration, the rest of the Shenzhou-23 crew will depart alongside him. Shenzhou-23 commander Zhu Yangzhu will remain on the station to support research into how the human body copes in space. His extended stay of one year will set a record for the longest single stay in orbit by a Chinese astronaut.

This research is a crucial step toward a planned crewed mission to the moon. China maintains its goal of achieving human presence on the moon by 2030. This target remains unchanged despite delays to the Chang'e-7 lunar mission, which failed to meet launch conditions due to adverse weather linked to a tropical storm.

China plans to establish a research base on the moon by 2035 in partnership with Russia. This initiative contrasts with the US target of 2028 to return humans to the moon. Washington has warned that Beijing might seek to dominate access to resource-rich areas, a claim Beijing rejects as it advocates for the peaceful use of outer space.