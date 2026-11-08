Pakistani Engineer Deploys DIY Robot Waitresses in Karachi Dining Scene

Syed Osama Aziz introduces Robia and Jojo, home-grown robot waitresses at The Sicilian restaurant in Karachi, driving customer interest through local manufacturing innovation.

Pakistani engineer Syed Osama Aziz has introduced a novel dining experience in Karachi by deploying two home-grown robot waitresses at The Sicilian restaurant. The autonomous servers, named Robia and Jojo, navigate between dining booths to deliver fresh pizzas and beverages to families, marking a significant technological entry into Pakistan's hospitality sector. This initiative brings a sci-fi reboot to the city's traditional dining landscape, drawing curious patrons from across the sprawling port city to witness the mechanical staff in action.

Design Features and Local Engineering

The two robot waitresses are distinct DIY creations designed and assembled by Syed Osama Aziz, who also owns The Sicilian. They feature spherical white heads and dark visors that resemble motorcycle helmets, accented by black shawls draped around their necks in the style of a dupatta. The duo operates within the restaurant environment in Karachi, utilizing an electronic voice to greet diners with a self-introduction that includes their name and role. Aziz developed these machines using mostly locally manufactured parts, including custom-designed circuit boards programmed in his personal laboratory.

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Operating in Pakistan presents unique logistical challenges compared to East Asian markets where automation is widespread. Aziz noted that the specific equipment required to build such robots is not easily accessible locally, forcing his team to arrange for components and import some electronic parts from abroad. The development of Robia and Jojo was facilitated through Aziz's robotics company, Cobot, with assistance from friends who contributed to the assembly process. This reliance on local ingenuity and imported hardware highlights the resourcefulness required to innovate within the South Asian technological landscape.

Customer Engagement and Service Mechanism

The integration of Robia and Jojo has generated significant excitement among families visiting The Sicilian. Customers often photograph and take selfies with the androids as they move through the restaurant, drawn by the novelty of seeing machines serve food in such a detailed manner. The robots introduce themselves upon arrival at a table, providing information on available menu items to diners. While the machines transport food to the table, customers must either remove the items from the serving tray themselves or wait for a human staff member to assist, creating a hybrid service model that blends automation with traditional hospitality.

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Young customers have expressed particular fascination with the mechanical servers. Sonia Dilosker, a young visitor, stated she preferred the approach of the machines because they operate without emotions, offering a unique perspective on service. Another excited customer, Ahmer Zameer, highlighted that the robots' ability to introduce themselves and explain ordering options enhances the dining experience. The presence of these automated servers has transformed the restaurant into a destination attraction, with staff reporting that people are traveling from far away specifically to see the robots for the first time.

Business Impact and Future Development Plans

The introduction of robotic staff has had a measurable impact on The Sicilian's business performance. Restaurant staff member Hellen reported that customer numbers have surged due to the novelty of the technology, with patrons expressing excitement at witnessing such advanced machinery in a local setting. This increased foot traffic demonstrates the potential for automation to drive consumer interest in the Pakistani market, even if the technology is not yet ubiquitous. The success of Robia and Jojo serves as a proof of concept for local engineering firms aiming to commercialize robotics solutions.

Syed Osama Aziz envisions a more sophisticated future for these machines, with plans to upgrade their capabilities through advanced software integration. His roadmap includes the addition of camera-based processing and image-processing features to the existing hardware. These upgrades would enable the robots to recognize customers by facial recognition and remember previous orders. Such functionality would allow the servers to provide personalized recommendations, moving beyond simple delivery to a more interactive and intelligent customer service role. Aziz's workshop in Multan continues to refine these technologies, aiming to bridge the gap between basic automation and fully autonomous service agents.