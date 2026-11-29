Pakistan sends troops to Saudi Arabia under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement to counter Houthi attacks, marking the first deployment under the pact signed with Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Pakistan announced on Sunday the deployment of military personnel to Saudi Arabia to bolster the kingdom's defensive capabilities against sustained attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels. This move marks the first known execution of troop dispatches under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, a trilateral security pact signed in August by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Troop Deployment Under Joint Pact

The Pakistani military issued a formal statement confirming the decision to assist its ally but declined to specify the number of soldiers involved, their exact operational roles, the duration of the mission, or the arrival timeline. The announcement serves as a tangible implementation of the collective defense commitments agreed upon by Islamabad, Riyadh, and Ankara, which treat an attack on one member state as an attack on all three.

Also read Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Missile Amid Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport

This deployment follows a meeting of defense and military officials from the three nations in Islamabad, where they reaffirmed their unified support for Riyadh. The trilateral agreement, originally signed on August 7, is characterized by all parties as strictly defensive and not directed against any specific state, building on decades of prior Pakistani military service in Saudi Arabia.

Houthi Ceasefire Initiative

Simultaneously, a senior Houthi official announced that the rebel group has presented a ceasefire initiative to Saudi Arabia through longtime mediator Oman. Mahdi al-Mashat, president of the Houthis' Supreme Political Council, stated that the proposal includes reopening the Sanaa airport and rebel-controlled Yemeni ports.

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In exchange for ending Houthi strikes on Saudi airports and ports, the rebels are requesting permission to export oil from Yemen. Al-Mashat specified that revenues from these oil exports would be used to pay civil servants' salaries, with the condition that Saudi shipping and oil facilities remain unattacked. The official indicated willingness to engage in talks regarding these terms.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia or Oman regarding the Houthi proposal. The Houthi leadership has previously accused Saudi Arabia of aggression and blockades, claiming that any new coalition against their forces will fail just like the 2015 U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition that attempted to restore Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Regional Defense Escalation

Saudi Arabia faces mounting pressure since the Iran war erupted in February, marked by U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic. The kingdom has turned to regional allies, including Egypt and Syria, to strengthen its defenses against Houthi missile and drone strikes, some of which have proven deadly. Egypt recently announced it would provide military support, including air defense systems, without deploying ground troops.

The Houthi rebels have escalated fighting in Yemen, capturing the country's Red Sea coast this summer. They have launched direct attacks on Saudi military, aviation, and oil infrastructure, imposing a blockade on shipping that is viewed as an extension of the wider Iran conflict. The rebels have denied attacking Islam's two holiest cities in Mecca and Medina, despite Saudi accusations of missile fire toward these areas.

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Diplomatic and Military Tensions

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif previously stated that Pakistan would use whatever means are available to defend the kingdom against Houthi attacks. This stance has drawn sharp criticism from the Houthis, who accused Ankara and Islamabad of ignoring crimes in Yemen.

In early November, the Houthis claimed that Pakistan had joined Saudi Arabia in strikes on rebel-held areas in Yemen, describing it as an extremely dangerous escalation. Pakistan rejected these claims outright. The current troop deployment underscores the deepening security integration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia amidst a volatile regional landscape.