Pak Chandra: A Horticultural Icon to Inspire at Horti Filipina 2025

Pak Chandra, known for his exceptional Anthurium collection and stunning home garden, is set to share his expertise and passion at next year's Horti Filipina International Plant Show.

Pak Chandra , an Indonesia n plant enthusiast , is renowned globally within the plant community. For over three decades, he has established himself as a respected plant collector and proprietor of Indoaroid Nursery in Indonesia . Chandra's fame stems primarily from his extraordinary collection of Anthurium species and hybrids, but his true marvel lies in his home.

Nestled amidst the bustling metropolis of Jakarta, his residence is a testament to his horticultural talent, adorned with breathtaking landscaping features unlike any other. Freshwater lakes, cascading waterfalls, and meticulously crafted rock formations, all enveloped by a captivating tapestry of rare plants, from delicate epiphytes to vibrant aquatic species, transform his home into an enchanting botanical sanctuary. Chandra's influence extends far beyond his personal garden. He is celebrated as a mentor, guiding aspiring plant collectors and seasoned gardeners alike with his wealth of experience and approachable demeanor. Eddy Pranoto, a mentee deeply inspired by Chandra, credits him as a pivotal influence in his journey with ornamental plants. This mentor-mentee relationship exemplifies the collaborative spirit that defines the plant enthusiast community, where knowledge is freely shared, and collective growth is paramount.Chandra's expertise will soon be showcased at the Horti Filipina International Plant Show 2025, taking place from February 21st to 23rd at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. He is slated to engage with plant enthusiasts through meet-and-greet sessions and will bring rare plants from his Indoaroid Nursery for exhibition and sale. Chandra has also embraced the digital realm, sharing his passion through his appearances on the YouTube channel 'Leafing Around,' where he offers virtual tours of his garden and imparts valuable insights into his cultivation techniques. These digital engagements have expanded his reach, allowing plant lovers worldwide to learn from his practices and draw inspiration from his verdant haven. He fosters a strong sense of community through workshops, plant exchanges, and open garden days, creating a space for shared learning and camaraderie. This community-driven approach amplifies his impact, generating waves of green consciousness that extend far beyond his own garden





manilabulletin / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pak Chandra Anthurium Indoaroid Nursery Horti Filipina Plant Show Horticulture Mentor Plant Enthusiast Jakarta Indonesia Community Gardening

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Array of international, local speakers to grace The Horti Filipina - International Plant Show 2025Among the highlights is a meet-and-greet with Instagram personality and plant icon Kunzo Nishihata from Japan, who will be joining other expert botanists, horticulturists, and industry leaders in sharing their knowledge and innovation in the field of plant science and conservation.

Read more »

Plant Master Nishihata to Captivate Plant Lovers at Horti Filipina 2025Japanese plant expert Kunzo Nishihata, known as the “Plant Master,” will be featured at the Horti Filipina-International Plant Show 2025 in Pasay City. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet him and learn about his unique collection of rare tropical plants, including the “Yellow Marilyn Kunzo” and the white-variegated Monstera Deliciosa. Nishihata's influence extends beyond horticulture, with collaborations with renowned brands like Supreme New York.

Read more »

PH’s lone Begonia specialist at Horti Filipina Int’l Plant Show 2025She will be focusing on the unique Begonias of the Philippines when she graces the Horti-Filipina plant show on Feb. 22.

Read more »

Horti-Filipina int’l plant show evolves into five-dimension eventHorti-Filipina is going to be more than just a plant show as it will be “a melting pot of passion, culture, and collaboration”, the organizers added.

Read more »

Indonesia debuts free health checks despite Prabowo budget cuts | Chandra AsmaraIndonesia began rolling out free health screenings across the country, fulfilling a popular campaign pledge by President Prabowo Subianto to boost preventative health care even as the former general reins in other spending in the world’s fourth most populous nation. The program, expected to cost about 4.

Read more »

Filipina CEO Circle kicks off 2025with inspiring general membership meetingTHE Filipina CEO Circle (FCC) kicked off 2025 with its January general membership meeting on Jan. 16 at the Manila Golf and Country Club. The event brought together 55 accomplished Filipina executives to foster mentorship, collaboration, and empowerment.

Read more »