2 men caught after cable theft attempt sparks in Navotas, one re-arrested for illegal gambling

Two men tried to steal electrical cables in Barangay San Jose, Navotas on November 3, but the cable sparked and one fell. One suspect was later released, then re-arrested on November 5 for illegal gambling in Barangay Tanza Dos.

Two men tried to steal electrical cables in Barangay San Jose, Navotas, but their plan was stopped when the cable they were targeting suddenly sparked.

The incident happened at 2 a.m. on November 3. CCTV footage showed the two men outside a welding shop at that hour. Moments later, the electricity sparked and one of the suspects fell. The barangay said the men were targeting the electrical cable itself.

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The two suspects did not know they were already being watched by the barangay CCTV operator. The operator noticed a spark at one corner of the screen and focused the camera there.

CCTV Spotting Sparks Leads to Chase

"While our CCTV operator was monitoring, he suddenly noticed a spark at one angle of the screen. He focused on it and saw two men standing by," said Kagawad Boyet De Guia of Barangay San Jose, Navotas City. Barangay tanods went to the area. The suspects saw the authorities and immediately ran away.

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The tanods chased them. One suspect was found after a dog kept barking while he was hiding in an alley in the barangay. A policeman with the search team noticed the suspicious barking.

"They searched again until one of our policemen with them noticed something suspicious because a dog kept barking continuously. Then they saw the person was hiding there," De Guia said. Later, the suspect was released after no complainant came forward. But on November 5, he was caught playing illegal gambling in Barangay Tanza Dos, so he was arrested again.

Suspect Re-arrested for Illegal Gambling

He now faces a complaint for illegal gambling. The case is separate from the cable theft attempt, which did not push through because the cable sparked. The report was made by Gabriel Gonzales for Balitanghali on Thursday. The CCTV footage showed the men outside the welding shop before the spark occurred.

Barangay officials said the suspects aimed at the electrical cable itself. The spark and the fall of one suspect stopped the attempt before they could take the cable. The suspect who was re-arrested was found in Barangay Tanza Dos on November 5. He was caught playing illegal gambling, according to the report.

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No complainant stood up in the earlier cable theft case, which led to the suspect's release. The illegal gambling case followed after he was caught again. The barangay has been monitoring its CCTV system, which helped authorities spot the two men. The dog's barking also helped lead the search team to one hiding suspect.

One Suspect Remains at Large

The other suspect remains at large. Authorities have not said whether he will face charges for the attempted cable theft. The incident highlights how CCTV monitoring and cooperation between barangay tanods and police can lead to arrests. It also shows how a spark from a targeted cable stopped a theft attempt.

The suspect arrested for illegal gambling is now facing that complaint. The cable theft attempt remains under investigation after no complainant came forward.