PAGCOR Mandates Replacement of Ads with National Problem Gambling Helpline Promotions

PAGCOR orders gaming operators to swap existing responsible gaming ads with NPGH promotional materials by July 15, 2026, emphasizing support for gambling-related harm victims and reinforcing regulatory measures for a safer gaming environment.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation ( PAGCOR ) has mandated all gaming operators and stakeholders to replace existing responsible gaming advertisements with materials promoting its newly launched 24/7 National Problem Gambling Helpline (NPGH).

In a memorandum issued on June 9 by the Gaming Licensing and Development Department (GLDD), licensees, suppliers, gaming system administrators, venue operators, and other entities were directed to adopt the official NPGH advertising template. PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco emphasized that responsible gaming entails not just awareness but also ensuring accessible help for those in need, stating that promoting the NPGH reflects the agency's commitment to a safer gaming environment.

All replacements must be completed by July 15, 2026, and remain effective until September 15, 2026. The advertisements will not require Ad Standards Council (ASC) approval, though exemption certificates will be issued. Entities must submit a status report to GLDD by July 16, 2026, using a prescribed template. Non-compliance may trigger regulatory sanctions and penalties from the ASC.

The NPGH is staffed by trained para-counsellors and mental health professionals offering confidential assistance and counseling. This follows PAGCOR's July directive last year to remove all billboards and outdoor gambling ads as part of stricter regulations on gambling promotions in public spaces





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PAGCOR National Problem Gambling Helpline Responsible Gaming Gaming Advertisements Regulatory Compliance

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