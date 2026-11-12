PAGASA Weather Warning: Northeast Monsoon and Easterlies Hit Philippines

PAGASA forecasts the Northeast Monsoon affecting Northern Luzon and easterlies impacting the rest of the country on Friday, November 13. Watch for flash floods in the east.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA) has issued a weather bulletin for Friday, the 13th of November, outlining the impact of shifting wind systems across the archipelago. The agency reported that the Northeast Monsoon will directly affect Northern Luzon while easterlies will influence the remaining regions of the country. This dual weather pattern creates a divided forecast, with some areas experiencing significant rainfall and others facing only light cloud cover. The distinct meteorological conditions necessitate different preparedness measures for residents in various geographical zones. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety as the weather systems move through the region. Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest advisories from the national weather bureau.

PAGASA Weather Forecast Details

PAGASA serves as the primary government agency responsible for providing weather forecasts, flood warnings, and climatological data in the Philippines. The agency's bulletin for Friday, the 13th of November, highlights the divergent weather patterns driven by two distinct atmospheric mechanisms. The Northeast Monsoon, a well-known seasonal wind pattern, is set to bring cloudy skies and light rains to specific provinces in the north. Meanwhile, the easterlies, which originate from the Pacific Ocean, are expected to trigger more active weather conditions in the eastern and southern parts of the country. This classification helps citizens understand the specific risks associated with each weather system. The clear distinction between the two allows for more targeted public safety announcements.

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Eastern Regions Face Heavy Rain Risks

Easterlies are the primary driver of severe weather in Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi. These areas are forecasted to experience cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the influence of the easterlies. The moderate to sometimes heavy rains in these specific locales create a heightened risk of flash floods and landslides. PAGASA has explicitly warned that these natural hazards may occur, particularly in areas prone to geological instability. Residents in these high-risk zones are urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid traveling to low-lying or flood-prone areas. The potential for severe weather requires immediate attention from local disaster risk reduction management offices.

Northern Luzon Sees Light Monsoon Effects

In contrast to the eastern regions, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Kalinga will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the Northeast Monsoon. PAGASA has stated that this weather pattern will have no significant impact on these provinces. The lighter intensity of the rains in the northern part of Luzon reduces the immediate threat of catastrophic flooding or landslides. However, residents are still advised to remain vigilant as weather conditions can change rapidly. The distinction between the significant impacts in the east and the minimal impacts in the north underscores the localized nature of weather events. This specific forecast allows for a more nuanced understanding of the risks facing different communities across the country.

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Other Areas Experience Isolated Showers

The Ilocos Region, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the Northeast Monsoon. PAGASA has confirmed that these conditions will also have no significant impact on these regions. The weather in Metro Manila and the rest of the country will feature partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. These conditions are attributed to the easterlies, which continue to influence the broader national weather pattern. While the risk is lower than in the eastern provinces, the potential for severe thunderstorms remains. Such severe weather can still lead to localized flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas.

Wind Speed and Coastal Water Forecasts

The wind speed forecast for the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas indicates moderate winds moving in the northeast to east direction. These winds are associated with moderate coastal waters, which can create hazardous conditions for small vessels and coastal activities. In the rest of the country, wind speeds will remain light to moderate, also moving in the northeast to east direction. Coastal waters in these areas will be slight to moderate, posing fewer risks to marine navigation. These specific wind and water forecasts provide critical information for fisherfolk and maritime operators. The detailed breakdown of wind patterns helps in planning safe travel and avoiding dangerous sea conditions. Public safety remains the top priority as PAGASA continues to monitor and update these forecasts throughout the day.