PAGASA Weather Update: Northeast Monsoon and Typhoon IN-FA Status

PAGASA reports on the Northeast Monsoon impacting Northern Luzon and monitors Typhoon IN-FA outside PAR, detailing wind speeds and regional weather forecasts.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has issued a forecast indicating that the Northeast Monsoon will bring cloudy skies and isolated rains to parts of extreme Northern Luzon on Monday. This weather system is currently affecting specific regions in the north, while the national weather bureau continues to closely monitor a tropical cyclone situated outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Typhoon IN-FA Wind Speeds And Movement

Typhoon IN-FA, identified by the international designation 2631, is currently located at a distance of 2,175 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon. The storm system is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour along with gustiness that can reach up to 170 kilometers per hour. It is moving westward at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour, a trajectory that is being tracked by meteorologists for any potential changes in intensity or direction.

Also read PAGASA: Rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of Northern Luzon on Undas

Regional Weather Conditions In Northern Areas

The Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley are experiencing partly cloudy to cloudy skies accompanied by isolated light rains due to the influence of the northeast monsoon. However, authorities have noted that there is no significant impact expected in these areas, allowing for normal activities with minor precautions for sudden light showers.

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Metro Manila And National Weather Outlook

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms attributed to localized weather patterns. Residents are advised that severe thunderstorms could potentially lead to flash floods or landslides, necessitating vigilance in areas prone to such natural hazards during periods of heavy precipitation.

National Wind Patterns And Coastal Conditions

Across the entire country, light to moderate wind speeds are being recorded, moving in the northeast to east direction. Coastal waters remain slight to moderate, which may affect small boat activities and fishing operations in these specific zones, requiring operators to remain cautious despite the generally manageable conditions for maritime travel.