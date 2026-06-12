PAGASA Weather Update: Easterlies and Localized Thunderstorms Bring Rainshowers Nationwide

PAGASA's afternoon bulletin forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to easterly winds affecting Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao, while Metro Manila and other areas will see weather driven by localized thunderstorms. Flash floods and landslides are possible. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected.

In its 4 p.m. weather bulletin , PAGASA , the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, issued an update detailing the weather patterns affecting the nation.

The agency highlighted the influence of easterly winds, known locally as "silanganin," which are trade winds originating from the east. These easterlies are forecast to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies accompanied by isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms over specific regions. The areas most directly impacted by this easterly flow include the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and the Davao Region.

Residents in these locations should anticipate scattered precipitation and possible electrical activity, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours when convective activity typically peaks. Meanwhile, the national capital region of Metro Manila, along with the remainder of the country not under the direct influence of the easterlies, is expected to see weather driven by localized thunderstorms.

This means that cloud development and rain will be more isolated and tied to individual storm cells forming due to daytime heating and local atmospheric instability. The weather bulletin served as a crucial reminder that the wet season is active, with both large-scale wind patterns and smaller-scale convective processes contributing to daily conditions.

The potential for severe weather associated with both the easterlies and the localized thunderstorms is a significant concern, as these systems can lead to dangerous hydrological and geological hazards. The agency specifically warned that affected areas may experience possible flash floods, particularly in low-lying regions and near river channels, as well as landslides in mountainous and hilly terrain where soil saturation from continuous rain becomes a factor. This risk underscores the importance of community preparedness and individual vigilance.

In terms of marine conditions, the report indicated generally favorable seastates. Light to moderate winds are prevailing nationwide, which translates to slight to moderate seas. The wave heights were quantified, with extreme Northern Luzon expected to see waves running from 0.6 to 1.5 meters, while the rest of the country's coastal waters are forecast to have wave heights between 0.6 and 1.2 meters. These conditions are considered manageable for small craft operations but advise caution for seafarers.

The bulletin also provided a snapshot of the day's temperature extremes as recorded at the PAGASA Science Garden weather station in Diliman, Quezon City. The highest temperature for the day was recorded at 32.9 degrees Celsius at 11 a.m., reflecting the peak afternoon heating. Conversely, the lowest temperature was logged at 26 degrees Celsius at 5:00 a.m., illustrating the typical early morning cooldown. These readings offer a baseline for the thermal comfort levels experienced by the urban populace.

The overall weather scenario is typical for the Philippines' southwest monsoon season, where the interplay of different wind systems-the easterlies, the habagat or southwest monsoon, and localized convective activity-creates a complex and dynamic meteorological environment across the archipelago





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PAGASA Weather Bulletin Easterlies Silanganin Rainshowers Thunderstorms Bicol Eastern Visayas Caraga Davao Metro Manila Localized Thunderstorms Flash Floods Landslides Habagat

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