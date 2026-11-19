PAGASA warns of flash floods and landslides as the Shear Line affects Northern Luzon and the ITCZ impacts Mindanao. Check your local weather risks today.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA) has issued a widespread weather advisory for Friday, identifying multiple meteorological systems affecting different regions of the archipelago. A Shear Line is currently influencing the eastern part of Northern Luzon, while the Northeast Monsoon impacts the remainder of the northern zone. Simultaneously, the Intertropical Convergence Zone ( ITCZ) is active over Mindanao, bringing significant moisture and instability to the southern islands.

Meteorological Systems Driving Regional Weather Patterns

PAGASA reported that the Shear Line, a zone of atmospheric instability, is the primary driver of unsettled weather in the eastern section of Northern Luzon. This system typically brings cloudy skies and scattered rains, but it can occasionally intensify into more severe conditions. In contrast, the Northeast Monsoon is affecting the rest of Northern Luzon, contributing to cooler and drier air masses in specific inland areas, though its interaction with the Shear Line complicates the forecast for eastern provinces.

Also read Davao Region Faces Severe Drought Risk as Pagasa Warns of El Niño Impact

Across the southern Philippines, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is the dominant weather feature affecting Mindanao. This belt of low pressure near the equator is causing widespread cloudiness and scattered thunderstorms. The presence of the ITCZ indicates strong convection, which can lead to heavy downpours and unstable atmospheric conditions that persist throughout the day, increasing the risk of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

High-Risk Zones and Specific Provincial Alerts

Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino are under heightened alert due to the combined effects of the Shear Line and potential moisture influx. PAGASA explicitly warned that these areas may experience isolated thunderstorms alongside scattered rains. The primary concern for local disaster risk reduction councils in these provinces is the potential for flash floods or landslides, particularly if moderate to heavy rains persist for several hours.

Advertisement

Mindanao, Central Visayas, Palawan, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor face similar risks due to the active ITCZ. These regions will see cloudy skies with scattered rains and frequent thunderstorms. The agency emphasized that flash floods or landslides may occur during periods of moderate to at times heavy rains. Residents in these provinces are advised to avoid traveling through flood-prone areas and to prepare for sudden changes in weather intensity.

The rest of Eastern Visayas, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate are being affected by Easterlies, which bring cloudy skies and scattered rains. Like the other high-risk zones, these areas are vulnerable to flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rainfall events. Coastal communities in these provinces should also monitor water levels, as the combination of wind and rain can lead to rapid surges.

Wind Forecasts and Safety Recommendations for Metro Manila

Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, and Apayao are experiencing cloudy skies with continuous rains due to the Northeast Monsoon. These areas are prone to flash floods or landslides if moderate to heavy rains occur. In the Ilocos Region and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, skies will range from partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rains. While the Northeast Monsoon affects these areas, PAGASA noted that the impact will not be significant, posing minimal risk to daily activities.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will generally see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms driven by Easterlies. Although the conditions are less intense than in the northern or southern regions, flash floods or landslides may still occur during severe thunderstorms. The public is reminded to remain vigilant, especially in urban areas with poor drainage systems, as sudden downpours can cause rapid water accumulation.

Advertisement

Wind speed forecasts indicate moderate to rough conditions in Northern Luzon, with winds moving northeastward. This movement contributes to moderate to rough coastal waters, making sea travel hazardous for small vessels. The rest of the country will experience light to moderate wind speeds moving in the east to northeast direction. Coastal waters elsewhere will be slight to moderate, allowing for safer maritime operations but requiring caution during sudden gusts associated with thunderstorms.