PAGASA warns of scattered rains and potential flash floods across Luzon and Mindanao as the Shear Line and ITCZ affect weather patterns, while no tropical cyclones are currently monitored.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA) has issued a comprehensive weather forecast for Monday, highlighting the continued influence of the Shear Line, the Intertropical Convergence Zone ( ITCZ), and the Northeast Monsoon across various regions. These meteorological systems are expected to create unstable atmospheric conditions, leading to cloudy skies and scattered rain showers in eastern Northern and Central Luzon, as well as across Mindanao. Residents and local government units are advised to remain vigilant against potential weather hazards associated with moderate to heavy rainfall.

Shear Line Impacts On Luzon Weather Systems

The Shear Line will predominantly affect the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon on Monday, bringing cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rains. Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and Aurora are specifically forecasted to experience these conditions. Due to the nature of the Shear Line, isolated thunderstorms may also develop in these areas. The accumulation of moderate to heavy rains increases the risk of flash floods or landslides, prompting authorities to urge communities in these provinces to exercise extreme caution.

Also read Pagasa Warns of Flooding and Landslides in Northern Philippines Due to Shear Line

In addition to the Shear Line, the Northeast Monsoon is affecting the remainder of Northern Luzon. While this system contributes to cloudy conditions, its impact is generally less severe than that of the Shear Line in the eastern zones. The interplay between these systems creates a complex weather pattern that requires careful monitoring by both meteorologists and the general public to ensure safety during the day.

ITCZ Influences Rainfall Across Mindanao

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is the primary driver of weather conditions in Mindanao on Monday, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to the region. Specific areas under watch include Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, the Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN. Furthermore, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and Maguindanao del Sur are also expected to experience similar weather patterns due to the ITCZ's reach.

Advertisement

Just as in Luzon, the rainfall in Mindanao is not uniform. Moderate to at times heavy rains are anticipated in the affected zones. Consequently, the possibility of flash floods or landslides remains a significant concern. Local disaster risk reduction and management offices are encouraged to maintain readiness for emergency responses, particularly in areas known to be vulnerable to these types of geological and hydrological hazards during periods of intense precipitation.

Regional Wind Speeds And Coastal Conditions

Wind patterns and coastal water conditions vary significantly across the archipelago depending on the prevailing weather systems. For Northern Luzon, the wind speed is forecasted to be moderate to strong, moving in a northeastward direction. This movement will result in moderate to rough coastal waters, posing potential risks for small boats and coastal activities. Residents living near the coast in this region should be aware of the rougher sea conditions.

In contrast, Mindanao residents will experience light to moderate wind speeds moving in a northeast to northwest direction. The coastal waters in this region will remain slight to moderate, which is generally safer for marine activities compared to the north. The rest of the country, including the Visayas and other parts of Luzon, will see light to moderate wind speeds moving in an east to northeast direction, with coastal waters staying slight to moderate. This relative calm in the central and southern regions offers a buffer against the more turbulent conditions in the north.

No Tropical Cyclones Monitored As Of 2 Am

Despite the active weather systems affecting different parts of the country, the state weather bureau reported that there are no Low Pressure Areas (LPA) being monitored for Tropical Cyclone Formation as of 2 a.m. on Monday. This assessment provides some relief, indicating that the current weather disturbances are not expected to intensify into major tropical cyclones in the immediate future. However, the absence of an LPA does not negate the immediate risks posed by the Shear Line and ITCZ.

Advertisement

Residents across Metro Manila and the rest of the country are advised to expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the Easterlies. While the intensity of rainfall may be lower compared to the eastern Luzon and Mindanao regions, the potential for flash floods or landslides still exists during severe thunderstorms. Continuous monitoring of weather updates from PAGASA is essential for all citizens to stay informed about any sudden changes in weather conditions throughout the day.