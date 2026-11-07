PAGASA Warns Storm Cempaka to Enter PAR by November 9

PAGASA states Severe Tropical Storm Cempaka may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on November 9. While winds reach 110 km/h, the system will not directly affect the country.

PAGASA has officially confirmed that Severe Tropical Storm Cempaka is currently situated east of extreme Northern Luzon and may cross into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) later on Sunday or early Monday, November 9. Despite the storm's proximity to national waters, PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina explicitly stated that the system will not directly affect the country.

Storm Trajectory and Wind Speeds

The weather bureau provided precise meteorological data indicating that the storm features maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near its center. Additionally, gustiness in the area has been recorded at up to 135 kilometers per hour. These figures highlight the intensity of the system as it moves through the region.

Also read PAGASA: Philippines to Face Cloudy Skies and Rains from Three Weather Systems

Obet Badrina clarified the timeline during the public weather forecast, noting that while the storm might enter PAR later this evening or tomorrow early morning, its path will keep it away from direct landfall. The storm is moving west northwestward at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour, maintaining a trajectory that stays just outside the immediate impact zone of the Philippine archipelago.

Local Weather Patterns and Monsoon Effects

While Severe Tropical Storm Cempaka poses no direct threat, other meteorological forces are already influencing local conditions. The Northeast Monsoon, known locally as Habagat, and easterlies are expected to bring rains over the country on Sunday. This seasonal wind pattern is distinct from the tropical storm and remains the primary driver of current weather anomalies.

Advertisement

The Habagat is forecast to bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province. Residents in these northern provinces should prepare for overcast conditions and intermittent precipitation. The monsoon may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Easterlies Impact on Eastern Regions

Meanwhile, the easterlies are expected to disrupt weather patterns in the eastern parts of the nation. This wind system is forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Quezon, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Davao Oriental. These areas are likely to experience more frequent and intense rainfall compared to other parts of the country.

Furthermore, the easterlies are also forecast to cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country. This widespread cloud cover suggests that travelers and commuters should remain vigilant for sudden weather changes. The combination of monsoon winds and easterlies ensures that scattered precipitation remains a possibility across various regions regardless of the storm's external position.

Official Monitoring and Public Safety

PAGASA continues to monitor the situation closely as Severe Tropical Storm Cempaka approaches the boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Although the agency has ruled out direct impact, the presence of the storm in nearby waters necessitates continued vigilance. Authorities advise the public to stay updated with official weather bulletins as the situation evolves.

Advertisement

Residents are encouraged to remain aware of local forecasts, particularly in regions under the influence of the Habagat and easterlies. While the storm itself may not make landfall, its peripheral effects and the concurrent monsoon winds can still lead to hazardous conditions in specific provinces. Preparedness remains the key to ensuring safety during this period of active weather patterns.