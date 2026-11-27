Pagasa predicts strengthening northeast monsoon amihan bringing 2.5 meter waves and potential gale warnings to Luzon seas starting Sunday, urging maritime caution.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) officials confirmed on Friday that the northeast monsoon or amihan is projected to gain significant strength by Sunday, fundamentally altering sea conditions across northern and eastern coastal regions. This intensification of weather patterns will trigger rougher seas along the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, creating hazardous maritime environments for local vessel operators. Consequently, the agency indicated that the issuance of a formal gale warning is a distinct possibility as the meteorological systems consolidate over the coming days.

Mechanism Of Intensifying Weather Systems

Pagasa weather specialist John Manalo provided specific technical details regarding the expected changes in marine conditions, noting that the strengthening amihan will directly cause wave heights to escalate significantly in the affected coastal areas. The meteorologist stated that wave heights are forecast to increase from the current baseline of 1.2 meters to as high as 2.5 meters in zones where the wind force intensifies. This substantial rise in water turbulence is a direct result of the monsoon winds picking up momentum as they move across the Philippine Archipelago.

Also read PAGASA: LPA, Shear Line, Easterlies, and Northeast Monsoon to Bring Rain Across Philippines

The agency further explained that the shear line, a boundary between two winds that contributes to convective weather, continues to actively affect Batanes, resulting in cloudy skies and an elevated probability of rainfall in that specific province. Cagayan is also anticipated to be impacted by these developing weather systems beginning on Saturday, marking the initial phase of broader regional exposure to the strengthening monsoon winds.

Regional Disparity In Weather Forecasts

While the northern and eastern seaboard areas brace for deteriorating conditions, there is a notable contrast in the forecast for other major population centers. Pagasa officials reported that Metro Manila and most parts of the country will generally experience fewer clouds and lower chances of rain during the same period. However, residents in these unaffected regions are not entirely exempt from weather disruptions, as isolated thunderstorms and brief showers may still occur intermittently.

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John Manalo advised fishermen and operators of small sea vessels, particularly those who plan extended trips into the open water, to remain highly alert for possible gale warnings starting Sunday. This cautionary directive is aimed at ensuring the safety of maritime workers and commercial operators who navigate the increasingly turbulent waters of the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon. The advisory emphasizes preparedness over panic, urging industry stakeholders to monitor updates closely as conditions evolve.

Future Trajectory And Monitoring Status

The shear line is expected to gradually move southward as the amihan strengthens, expanding its influence beyond the initial impact zones. This migration will potentially affect Quezon, the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga from Sunday to Tuesday, extending the period of wet and cloudy weather to these southern provinces. The southward progression of the weather system indicates a prolonged period of instability for these regions as the monsoon winds maintain their enhanced velocity.

Despite the intensifying monsoon, Pagasa confirmed that there is no tropical cyclone or low-pressure area being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of Friday. The agency also stated that there is no indication of a low-pressure area or tropical cyclone forming within the next three to five days, reassuring the public that the current rough seas are driven solely by the seasonal northeast monsoon and not by a named storm system.

Operational Impact On Maritime Activities

The projected increase in wave heights and the potential issuance of gale warnings will have immediate operational implications for maritime logistics and fishing industries in the affected zones. Small sea vessels are particularly vulnerable to the 2.5-meter wave heights, necessitating strict adherence to safety protocols and route adjustments. Operators planning trips beyond the immediate coastal waters are advised to reconsider schedules or ensure vessels are equipped for rough sea conditions.

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The gradual southward movement of the shear line means that weather disruptions will not be confined to a single day but will persist through Tuesday, affecting travel and commerce in Quezon, the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga. Continuous monitoring by Pagasa remains essential as the amihan strengthens, with the agency committed to providing timely updates to ensure public safety and operational efficiency across the Philippine maritime sector.