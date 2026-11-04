PAGASA Declares Very Strong El Nino, Drought May Hit Whole Philippines by March 2027

PAGASA confirms a very strong El Nino is present in the tropical Pacific, expected to peak by end of 2026 and persist until the first half of 2027, possibly bringing drought to virtually the entire Philippines by March 2027.

A very strong El Nino is now present in the tropical Pacific Ocean, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration announced on Thursday, November 5.

The phenomenon, informally called Super El Nino, may reach its peak by the end of 2026 and persist until the first half of 2027. PAGASA expects that by March 2027, virtually the entire country may face drought, affecting agriculture, water resources, energy, and public health. The 2026 to 2027 El Nino is considered very strong, and the Philippines is among the countries facing its severe impacts.

Also read PAGASA Warns Heat Index Above 52°C Possible from Late February to June 2027

PAGASA Predicts Severe Drought

PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section Chief Ana Liza Solis said the very strong El Nino is present based on pre-assessment of global prediction centers. She said most climate models predict the ongoing El Nino will persist until the first quarter of 2027, with its peak expected before the end of 2026. Its associated impacts may continue through the first half of 2027.

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PAGASA defines a dry spell as three straight months of below normal rainfall or two straight months of way below normal rainfall. Drought is experienced when there is three straight months of way below normal rainfall or five straight months of below normal rainfall. Below normal means a 21 to 60 percent drop from average rainfall, while way below normal means a reduction of more than 60 percent.

PAGASA expects below normal to way below normal rainfall in most parts of the country in November. Temperatures are also likely to be higher than average despite the presence of the Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao areas listed.

Record Heat and Health Risks

The current El Nino episode from the latter part of 2026 to the first half of 2027 is expected to be record-breaking in terms of heat, with temperatures across the Philippines expected to rise by 2C. According to PAGASA's climate outlook, the prolonged dry spell will lead to drought and warmer surface temperatures nationwide. Based on the US-based Climate Impact Lab, half a million people around the world are at risk of heat-related deaths because of the phenomenon.

In the Philippines, there could be more or less 6,500 heat-related deaths until February 2027. El Nino has already caused massive damage and losses to agriculture this year. As of October 21, the Department of Agriculture pegged the cost of damage at P8.57 billion, with more than 288,000 farmers affected.

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The DA said its assistance so far includes P10.81 billion worth of production support, such as seeds, fertilizers, and soil conditioner, as well as P569.95 million worth of Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation indemnification for 68,980 affected farmers. In a worst-case scenario, according to the DA, the Super El Nino could affect around 4.6 million of the country's 10.4 million farmers and fisherfolk.

Agricultural Losses and Government Response

PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said the public and all concerned agencies are strongly advised to implement appropriate sectoral interventions, conservation and mitigation measures, particularly water conservation and efficient management of water resources, to minimize the potential impacts of El Nino. El Nino is the warm phase of El Nino Southern Oscillation, which the World Meteorological Organization defines as a recurring natural phenomenon characterized by fluctuating ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, coupled with changes in the atmosphere.

El Nino does not mean complete absence of rainfall in the Philippines. Weather systems such as tropical cyclones, the northeast monsoon, the intertropical convergence zone, and the easterlies can still trigger rain in the coming months. PAGASA said two to six tropical cyclones may develop within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility from November 2026 to April 2027. Filipinos lose an average of 75 hours of sleep per year due to warmer nights, according to separate data.