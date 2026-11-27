PAGASA forecasts intensified northeast monsoon and shear line effects this weekend, bringing rains, flooding, and landslides to Luzon and Visayas regions.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, commonly known as PAGASA, issued a critical weather advisory on Friday predicting that three distinct weather systems will strengthen by the upcoming weekend. This intensification is projected to trigger widespread rainfall across extensive sections of the nation, necessitating heightened awareness among residents and local government units.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Obet Badrina delivered these urgent updates during a 5:00 a.m. press briefing on Friday, highlighting the impending impact of the northeast monsoon. Badrina explicitly stated that the northeast monsoon is expected to significantly intensify starting on Saturday, which will alter atmospheric conditions and precipitate heavy precipitation in vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas.

Also read PAGASA Warns of Danger Heat Index in Cuyo, Catarman, and Borongan on November 26

Weekend Rainfall Forecast Details

By Sunday and Monday, PAGASA forecasts that cloudy skies will dominate the eastern portions of Luzon and the Visayas region. These weather patterns are directly attributed to the combined effects of the Shear Line and persistent easterlies, which are expected to disrupt normal atmospheric stability. Residents in these eastern zones should anticipate overcast conditions and reduced visibility for the majority of the weekend.

The Shear Line is specifically anticipated to bring sustained rains and isolated thunderstorms over the Batanes province. Due to the geographical vulnerability of the islands, there is a significant risk of localized flooding and landslides. Local disaster risk reduction and management offices are urged to prepare emergency response teams for potential evacuation scenarios in low-lying communities.

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Conditions Across Metro Manila and Regions

Similar weather conditions driven by the easterlies are expected to affect Metro Manila and the rest of the country. While the nation may experience generally fair weather on Friday, PAGASA cautioned that localized thunderstorms could still occur during the afternoon and evening hours. These sporadic storms may cause temporary traffic disruptions and minor flooding in urban drainage systems that are already overwhelmed by recent rainfall.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, PAGASA confirmed that it had not monitored any tropical cyclones within the Philippine Area of Responsibility, or PAR. However, the agency emphasized that the current weather systems are sufficient to cause significant disruptions without the need for a formal tropical cyclone designation. Citizens are advised to monitor local weather bulletins for real-time updates as conditions evolve rapidly.

Safety Precautions for Residents

Given the forecast of intensified weather systems, residents in areas prone to flooding and landslides are strongly advised to secure their properties and prepare emergency kits. The combination of the Shear Line, northeast monsoon, and easterlies creates a complex meteorological environment that can lead to sudden weather changes. Authorities recommend avoiding unnecessary travel during peak rain hours and staying informed through official PAGASA channels.

The potential for flooding and landslides in Batanes and other vulnerable regions requires immediate attention from local officials. Emergency response protocols should be activated to ensure rapid deployment of rescue teams if conditions deteriorate. Community leaders are encouraged to conduct final checks on evacuation centers and ensure that communication lines remain operational throughout the weekend.