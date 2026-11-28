PAGASA issued warnings for flash floods and landslides in Northern Luzon due to heavy rains and rough coastal waters reaching 4.5 meters.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA) has issued a weather forecast indicating that the northeast monsoon will trigger significant rainfall across several regions in Northern Luzon on Sunday. The national weather agency highlighted that Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Aurora are the primary areas expected to experience cloudy skies accompanied by rains.

Severe Weather Risks in Northern Luzon

PAGASA explicitly stated in its 4 a.m. weather forecast that moderate to at times heavy rains are likely in the aforementioned provinces. These weather conditions pose a substantial risk of triggering flash floods or landslides in the affected areas. Residents and local government units in these regions are urged to exercise extreme caution as the weather systems interact with the topography.

Also read PAGASA Warns of Delayed El Nino Peak and Drought Risks in 2027

Simultaneously, the easterlies are bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Quezon, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte. Similar to Northern Luzon, these areas face the risk of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains associated with these rainshowers.

Calm Conditions in Cordillera and Central Luzon

While Northern Luzon faces heavy weather, the Ilocos Region, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon. PAGASA noted that no significant weather-related impacts are expected in these specific areas, allowing for relatively safer conditions compared to their neighbors.

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Metro Manila and the rest of the country will continue to be influenced by the easterlies, resulting in partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. The weather agency warned that severe thunderstorms may trigger flash floods or landslides in various parts of the nation, emphasizing the need for widespread alertness rather than localized concerns.

Coastal Hazards and Wind Speeds

PAGASA also issued a critical warning regarding rough to very rough coastal waters over Northern Luzon. Strong to gale-force northeasterly winds are expected to prevail, causing waves to reach heights ranging from 2.8 to 4.5 meters. This poses a significant danger to maritime activities and coastal communities in the region.

The rest of Luzon will experience moderate to strong northeasterly winds, with coastal waters ranging from 1.5 to 2.8 meters. These conditions require small vessel operators to avoid venturing into open waters or to take necessary safety precautions to prevent accidents due to high waves and strong currents.

Maritime Conditions in Visayas and Mindanao

Light to moderate northeasterly to northerly winds will prevail over the rest of the country, including the Visayas and Mindanao regions. Coastal waters in these areas are expected to range from 0.6 to 2.5 meters, which is generally safer but still requires monitoring for sudden changes in weather patterns.

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The public, particularly those living in areas prone to flooding and landslides, was advised to remain alert for possible weather-related hazards. Continuous monitoring of local weather advisories and adherence to evacuation orders from local disaster risk reduction and management offices are essential for public safety during this period of active weather systems.