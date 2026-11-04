PAGASA Warns Heat Index Above 52°C Possible from Late February to June 2027

PAGASA warns that heat index levels may exceed 52°C, reaching extreme danger, from late February until June 2027. A strong El Niño is expected to persist through the first half of 2027, intensifying heat and threatening agriculture and fisheries.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA) warned that the heat index may exceed 52 degrees Celsius, reaching extreme danger levels from the last week of February until June 2027.

PAGASA weather forecaster Glaiza Esculiar said in a radio interview that the increases in heat index and temperature will intensify further by the end of February until June. Ang projected po talaga natin, mas titindi po yung mga pagtaas ng heat index at temperature ay pagdating ng katapusan ng Pebrero until June. Ayun po kasi yung season na mainit po talaga at humid, she said.

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She added that conditions are expected to reach almost danger level and there is also a potential for it to reach extreme danger. Ine-expect na aabot ng halos danger level at mayroong potential din na umabot ng extreme danger, she added. Earlier, PAGASA reported that danger level feel-like heat is expected in nine areas on Wednesday, posing a risk of heat stroke during prolonged exposure.

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PAGASA Heat Index Forecast

The heat index is expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius in Dumangas, Iloilo, which is likely to record the highest temperature, according to PAGASA's latest heat index forecast. Danger heat is also expected in Coron, Palawan; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Daet, Camarines Norte; Iloilo City; Dumaguete City; and Borongan, Eastern Samar, with heat indices of 42 degrees Celsius. PAGASA said danger level heat indices, which range from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius, could cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

Prolonged exposure may also lead to heat stroke. Residents in areas under extreme danger are at risk of experiencing heat stroke, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, extreme caution level heat indices are expected in the rest of the country. These may also cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion, and could lead to heat stroke during prolonged physical activity. Esculiar said that with the Christmas holidays coming, cooler weather is still possible but temperatures are not that much lower compared to last year.

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El Nino Effect on Temperatures

For this year po dahil El Nino, ang sinasabi po ay likely mas, yung minimum temperature, ay hindi kasing baba nung last year, she said. She explained that for this year, because of El Nino, the minimum temperature will likely not be as low as last year's minimum temperature. In September, the weather bureau said a strong El Nino is currently active in the Tropical Pacific.

El Nino increases the chances of below-normal rainfall across parts of the country, which may lead to dry spells and possible drought conditions. PAGASA said that according to climate models and expert evaluations, the phenomenon is expected to intensify into a very strong El Nino between the September to December 2026 season and persist through the first half of 2027.

Health Advice and El Nino Duration

The potentially strong El Nino may last until the first half of next year, posing a threat to fishing and agriculture. The public is advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses as the hot and humid season approaches. PAGASA continues to monitor heat index levels and will issue updates as conditions develop.