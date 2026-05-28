PAGASA: Tropical Storm Domeng Brings Heavy Rains to Western Philippines Starting Sunday

Tropical Storm Domeng is less likely to directly hit the Philippines but will enhance southwesterly winds causing heavy rainfall in western areas from Sunday, May 31, 2026. Strong gusts are forecast across numerous regions.

Tropical Storm Domeng , currently located within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), is not expected to significantly impact the country's weather over the immediate next 24 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA ).

In its latest Tropical Cyclone Advisory, the weather bureau indicated that the storm's center was positioned approximately 1,345 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon. The system is bearing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near its center, with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h, and a minimum central pressure of 998 hectopascals. Domeng is tracking northwestward at a speed of 20 km/h, with its powerful winds extending outwards up to 400 kilometers from the circulation center.

While a direct hit from the tropical storm is considered unlikely in the very short term, PAGASA warns that the weather pattern will still be influenced by the cyclonic circulation. The southwesterly wind flow, which is being enhanced by Domeng's presence, is anticipated to bring heavy rainfall across the western sections of the Philippines, beginning Sunday, May 31, 2026. This monsoonal-like impulse could lead to widespread showers and potential flooding in areas already saturated from previous weather systems.

In terms of wind warnings, the probability of hoisting a formal Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal for Extreme Northern Luzon is low, though it remains a possibility that will be reassessed. The prevailing southwesterly surge, however, is expected to generate strong to gale-force gusts across a vast portion of the archipelago. These gusty conditions are forecast to be particularly pronounced in coastal regions and on elevated terrain that are directly exposed to the wind direction.

The advisory details specific areas of concern. For Saturday, May 30, the strongest gusts may affect most of the Visayas, Batanes, Cagayan, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Masbate, Albay, Sorsogon, Palawan, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental.

The pattern persists into Sunday, May 31, where most of the Visayas, Batanes, Cagayan, the entire CALABARZON and MIMAROPA regions, Bicol Region, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental are all under threat from these enhanced southwesterly winds. Residents in these locations, especially those in vulnerable and exposed areas, are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts of strong winds and heavy rains





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Tropical Storm Domeng PAGASA Philippines Weather Southwesterly Winds Heavy Rains May 2026

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