PAGASA Forecast One to Two Tropical Cyclones in November 2026 as Typhoon In-Fa Lingers Outside PAR

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration warns of one to two tropical cyclones entering the PAR in November 2026. Meanwhile, Typhoon In-Fa remains outside the monitoring area with no direct impact expected for the country.

As of 8 a.m. on November 2, 2026, the tropical cyclone known internationally as Typhoon In-Fa is being actively monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The state weather bureau, PAGASA, confirmed that the system poses no direct threat to the Philippines at this time. The satellite image provided by the agency shows the storm's position relative to the country's weather monitoring boundary. According to the latest climate outlook released by PAGASA, the country can expect one or two tropical cyclones to enter or form within the PAR during November 2026.

Also read LIVE UPDATES: Undas 2026 (Nov. 2, 2026)

November Storms Target These Regions

This forecast aligns with historical patterns for this time of year, indicating that early end-of-year storms are likely to develop or approach the archipelago. In a report featured on the news program Balitanghali on Monday, PAGASA noted that tropical cyclones entering the PAR in November typically make landfall over specific regions. These areas historically include the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, or the Caraga Region in northeastern Luzon.

Forecast tracks analyzed by the bureau suggest that these tropical cyclones may also traverse the Visayas region. From there, systems could move toward Palawan or cut across Central Luzon.

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However, forecasters emphasized that there remains a significant chance these systems could recurve or veer away from land without making a direct landfall. Looking beyond November, PAGASA stated that up to four tropical cyclones could still enter or form inside the PAR before the end of 2026. The outlook extends into the early part of the next year, noting that two or more tropical cyclones may enter the area between January and April 2027.

Dry Spell Expected Outside Mindanao

While broad storm activity is anticipated, rainfall distribution varies across the islands. Most parts of the Philippines are expected to experience way below-to-below-normal rainfall in November 2026. This dry spell stands in contrast to the conditions expected in Mindanao. Exceptions to the dry forecast include Davao City, Davao del Norte, and Agusan del Norte.

In these areas, near-normal rainfall conditions are expected to persist. This variation highlights the diverse climatic impacts expected as the year closes.

Northeast Monsoon Brings Isolated Rain

In addition to tropical cyclone activity, the northeast monsoon is influencing weather patterns in the north. PAGASA reported that isolated rains are occurring over extreme Northern Luzon due to this monsoon flow. These rains are generally localized and do not constitute widespread heavy precipitation. Heat levels also remain a concern for various parts of the country.

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Authorities noted that a danger level heat index was recorded in at least 11 places on November 1, 2026. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses. The combination of dry spells in most regions and isolated rains in the north creates a complex weather landscape. The monitoring of Typhoon In-Fa and the preparation for potential November cyclones remain top priorities for meteorologists.

As the month progresses, PAGASA will continue to update the public on the status of any developing systems. The potential for up to four additional cyclones before year-end means vigilance is required. Communities in forecasted impact zones should remain prepared for potential weather disruptions.