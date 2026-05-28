PAGASA Reports Trough of Tropical Storm Domeng to Bring Rains to Visayas and Mindanao

The trough of Tropical Storm Domeng and southwesterly windflow are expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over parts of Visayas and Mindanao, with PAGASA warning of possible flash floods and landslides.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA ) has issued weather updates indicating that the trough of Tropical Storm Domeng and prevailing southwesterly windflow will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over parts of Visayas and Mindanao on Friday.

At 3 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Domeng was estimated at 1,360 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. The storm, while still far from land, is influencing weather patterns through its trough, or extended area of low pressure, which is affecting the eastern portions of the country.

According to PAGASA, Eastern Visayas and Caraga will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due directly to the trough of Tropical Storm Domeng. The agency warned that flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas because of moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the southwesterly windflow, which is a consistent wind pattern from the southwest, is affecting other regions. Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Lanao del Norte, and Palawan are forecasted to have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to this windflow. PAGASA similarly cautioned about the possibility of flash floods or landslides in these locations, especially during periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

In contrast, Metro Manila and the remaining parts of the country not mentioned above are expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. These localized thunderstorms are typical for the warm season and may also cause flash floods or landslides, particularly during severe events. The wind speed forecast for the Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan is light to moderate, moving in the southwest to west direction, with coastal waters described as slight to moderate.

For the rest of Luzon, winds will be light to moderate, moving from northwest to west, and coastal waters are also expected to be slight to moderate. Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay updated with the latest weather bulletins and take precautionary measures against the hazards associated with continuous rainfall, such as flooding and landslides. The public, especially those in the regions under warning, should be prepared for sudden weather changes and probable disruptions to daily activities.

PAGASA continues to monitor the movement and development of Tropical Storm Domeng, which may eventually change its track or intensity, thereby altering the weather patterns across the archipelago





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Tropical Storm Domeng PAGASA Visayas Mindanao Rainfall

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