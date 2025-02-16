PAGASA Predicts Scattered Rains and Thunderstorms in Parts of Luzon and Mindanao

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued a forecast of cloudy skies and scattered rains over parts of Luzon and Mindanao for the next 24 hours. The weather systems responsible for these conditions include the shear line, easterlies, and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). PAGASA warned of potential flash floods and landslides due to the expected rainfall.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA ) forecast cloudy skies and scattered rains over parts of Luzon and Mindanao in the next 24 hours due to the shear line, easterlies, and the Intertropical Convergence Zone ( ITCZ ).

The shear line, formed by the collision of cold winds from the northeast monsoon (amihan) and warm breezes from the Pacific Ocean (easterlies), is expected to bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms to the Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Due to the easterlies, cloudy skies, scattered rains, and thunderstorms will also affect mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon. Similar conditions are likely to persist in Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and Sarangani due to the ITCZ, which is the convergence of winds from the northern and southern hemispheres. PAGASA warned that areas affected by these three weather systems may experience flash floods and landslides, especially during moderate to heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. PAGASA also advised the public to stay vigilant as severe thunderstorms, often associated with bursts of heavy rainfall, lightning, thunder, and gusty winds that usually last up to two hours, may trigger flash floods or landslides. PAGASA Weather Specialist Obet Badrina said the amihan may reintensify by Monday, February 17, bringing cooler weather over parts of Luzon





manilabulletin / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PAGASA WEATHER FORECAST SHEAR LINE EASTERLIES ITCZ LUZON MINDANAO RAIN THUNDERSTORMS FLASH FLOODS LANDSLIDES

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PAGASA Forecasts Cloudy Skies and Scattered Rain Across Luzon and Mimaropa RegionThe Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) predicts cloudy skies and scattered rain for Luzon and the Mimaropa region due to a shear line. The Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) will bring light rain to northern Luzon, while the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers. PAGASA warns of possible flash floods and landslides.

Read more »

PAGASA: Shear line to bring rain to Visayas, Palawan; Amihan to affect LuzonThe Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) predicts scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to a shear line affecting Visayas and Palawan. The northeast monsoon (amihan) will bring cloudy skies with rains to the rest of Luzon, while easterlies will cause similar conditions in parts of Mindanao. Flash floods and landslides are possible in areas experiencing moderate to heavy rains.

Read more »

Shear line, ‘amihan’ to bring scattered rains to Luzon, Visayas — PAGASACloudy skies with scattered rains are expected over parts of Luzon and Visayas on Thursday, Jan. 30, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Read more »

PAGASA: Shear line, Amihan to keep bringing rain to LuzonLatest Philippine news from GMA News and 24 Oras. News, weather updates and livestreaming on Philippine politics, regions, showbiz, lifestyle, science and tech.

Read more »

Mindanao Star Bus to Support Central Mindanao's Economic GrowthAfter a stockholders' meeting, the Mindanao Star Bus Transit Inc. pledged to boost economic development in Central Mindanao by improving passenger transportation and facilitating the movement of agricultural products. Leo Rey Yanson, the newly re-elected chairman and president, emphasized the company's commitment to providing safe, reliable, and affordable public transportation.

Read more »

Philippines Weather Update: Amihan and Easterlies Bring Rain to Several RegionsThe Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is monitoring several cloud clusters over Mindanao that could develop into a low pressure area. However, Pagasa states it is unlikely to intensify into a tropical depression. Strong northeast monsoon or 'amihan' is affecting northern Luzon and some southern regions, bringing cloudy skies and rains. The easterlies, winds carrying humid and warm weather, are also affecting Caraga, Davao Region and Soccsksargen, leading to scattered rains and thunderstorms. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon can expect partly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated light rains.

Read more »