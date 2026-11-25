PAGASA reports low probability of tropical depression formation from an LPA outside PAR on November 26, 2026, while scattered rains affect Luzon and Mindanao due to shear lines and ITCZ activity.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, commonly known as PAGASA, issued a weather advisory on Thursday, November 26, 2026, regarding the status of meteorological systems affecting the archipelago. The weather bureau stated that the country is bracing for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across various regions due to the simultaneous influence of multiple active weather systems. Officials emphasized that while rain is expected, the severity of precipitation will vary depending on the specific local weather phenomenon impacting each province.

Low Pressure Area Status And Development Forecast

PAGASA confirmed that it is actively monitoring a low pressure area, often abbreviated as LPA, currently located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. According to the official bulletin released by the agency, this specific weather disturbance is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. This assessment provides a degree of relief to meteorologists and emergency management agencies who had been tracking the system for potential intensification.

Also read PAGASA Advises of Cloudy Skies and Rain in Luzon and Other Areas on Wednesday

The designation of the LPA being outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is a critical distinction for local forecasting. It means that the system is not yet considered a direct threat to national weather monitoring protocols, although its potential trajectory remains under observation. The agency's evaluation suggests that environmental conditions are not currently favorable for rapid cyclogenesis, which is the process of a tropical cyclone forming.

Luzon Weather Patterns And Shear Line Impacts

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA detailed the specific weather conditions forecasted for Luzon, particularly highlighting the impact of a shear line on Cagayan. The province is expected to experience cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the presence of this shear line. A shear line is a narrow region of relatively strong horizontal wind shear that often produces thunderstorms and is a common source of rainfall in the northern Philippines.

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Additionally, Batanes is facing distinct weather patterns driven by the Northeast Monsoon, locally referred to as Amihan. The weather bureau reported that this province will have cloudy skies with rains brought about by the steady winds of the northeast monsoon. This seasonal wind pattern typically brings cooler temperatures and persistent cloud cover to the northernmost parts of the country during the cooler months.

Eastern Visayas And Metro Manila Conditions

The Easterlies are expected to influence the weather in Eastern Visayas, bringing cloudy skies along with scattered rains and thunderstorms. This weather system is a key driver of precipitation in the eastern seaboard of the Philippines. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country are forecasted to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Residents in the capital and other regions can expect isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, primarily due to the Easterlies.

The variation in weather systems ensures that no single region experiences uniform conditions. While some areas deal with the Shear Line or the Northeast Monsoon, others are subject to the broader influence of the Easterlies or the Intertropical Convergence Zone. This fragmented weather landscape requires local governments and communities to remain vigilant despite the lack of a major tropical cyclone warning.

Intertropical Convergence Zone Activity In Mindanao

The Intertropical Convergence Zone, known as ITCZ, is another significant weather system currently influencing the weather across the southern Philippines. PAGASA noted that this zone is contributing to rain and thunderstorm activity in Mindanao. The ITCZ is a belt of low pressure around the equator where the trade winds meet, typically resulting in frequent precipitation and cloudy conditions in the regions it covers.

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As of November 26, 2026, the combination of the Shear Line in the north, the Northeast Monsoon in the extreme north, the Easterlies in the central and eastern parts, and the ITCZ in the south creates a complex meteorological environment. PAGASA continues to update the public on these developments, urging citizens to prepare for wet weather conditions even as the direct threat of a tropical depression from the external low pressure area remains low.