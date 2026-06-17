PAGASA Monitors LPA Approaching PAR, Enhances Southwest Monsoon Rains

PAGASA reports a low pressure area nearing the Philippine Area of Responsibility, expected to boost southwest monsoon rains this weekend. Two possible tracks identified; direct impacts unlikely but widespread precipitation forecast for Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao.

A low pressure area (LPA) is anticipated to move into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this weekend, potentially intensifying the southwest monsoon and causing rainfall across various regions.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) provided updates on Wednesday, highlighting two probable tracks for the LPA. In the first scenario, the system could enter the northern boundary of PAR but not advance closer to the landmass. In the second, it may merely approach before curving away. According to weather specialist Ms. Chenel Dominguez, even if it enters PAR, it will not directly impact any part of the country nor necessitate tropical cyclone wind signals.

However, regardless of its entry, the LPA is likely to pull and strengthen the southwest monsoon, leading to widespread rains over Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao from the weekend onward. The LPA currently situated approximately 2,900 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas holds a medium probability of developing into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours, with chances possibly rising later. For the immediate 24-hour period, easterlies and localized thunderstorms will dominate the nation's weather.

Easterlies may cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental, while localized thunderstorms are forecast elsewhere, including Metro Manila. The public is advised to stay updated through official PAGASA bulletins as the situation evolves





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Low Pressure Area Southwest Monsoon PAGASA Philippines Weather Rainfall

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